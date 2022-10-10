Who won Chargers vs Browns last night? 

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Cleveland Browns played out a game of a particular vintage that ended 30-28 in favor of Los Angeles.

The Browns will have found the loss particularly hard to take considering they lost by a mere couple of points and two missed field goals during the game would have flipped the result.

All things considered, it was a game no one seemed to want to win.

With their lead at 30-28, Chargers coach Brandon Staley refused to punt on a fourth-and-one. With 1:14 remaining, that gave the ball back to Cleveland on an incomplete pass.

The Browns marched all the way to the Chargers' 35-yard line with no timeouts remaining, but rookie Cade York missed the attempt with 11 seconds on the clock. He had earlier missed a 45-yard attempt as well.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Browns are adding some key help in the middle of their defense, trading for #Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones in exchange for late-round draft compensation. Sources: The #Browns are adding some key help in the middle of their defense, trading for #Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones in exchange for late-round draft compensation. https://t.co/jaogjvtjy8

Cleveland were hot off the blocks, jumping into a 14-3 lead in the first quarter. The second quarter saw the Chargers punch back with 14 points of their own, as opposed to seven points from the Browns, as the half ended with Cleveland leading 21-17.

The Chargers again outscored the Browns in the third quarter 10-7 to enter the fourth quarter trailing by one point. An unanswered field goal in the final quarter was enough to give Los Angeles a 30-28 victory.

Highlights: Chargers v Browns, Week 5, NFL Season 2022

Quarter 1

Nick Chubb opened the scoring with a 41-yard touchdown run that saw him bounce off tackles.

Cleveland would go on to take a 14-0 lead when Amari Cooper caught a touchdown pass.

Cleveland Browns @Browns straight TDs to start the game!



:

: Stream on NFL+ straight TDs to start the game! #LACvsCLE on CBS: Stream on NFL+ ✌️ straight TDs to start the game!📺: #LACvsCLE on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/olzkI3Y3JD

A field goal from the Los Angeles Chargers reduced the arrears to 14-3.

Quarter 2

The second quarter brought some big plays on both sides but the Chargers dominated proceedings. They scored first through Joshua Kelley to make it 14-10.

Then Austin Ekeler came up with a one-handed reception that was converted for a touchdown and a lead of 17-14.

Los Angeles Chargers @chargers



@AustinEkeler | CBS one hand for the catch, two for the air guitarCBS one hand for the catch, two for the air guitar @AustinEkeler | 📺 CBS https://t.co/rcqRHUb6DF

But Cleveland were able to strike back with a touchdown of their own to bring a close to the half at 21-17 in their favor.

Nick Chubb then converted on a first-and-goal after a big run to get them in that position.

Quarter 3

Austin Ekeler complemented his passing touchdown with a rushing touchdown to give the Chargers the lead for the first time.

The Chargers scored a field goal to go 27-21 ahead, but Cleveland hit back with a close-range rushing touchdown from Kareem Hunt to take a 28-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Quarter 4

The fourth quarter was a story of field goals as the Chargers scored one but the Browns missed their last attempt after a refusal to punt from Los Angeles allowed Cleveland to march down to field goal range.

Lee Harvey @MusikFan4Life Cade York : Missed 2 FG's including the potential game-winning 54-yard FG with 11 seconds left (4/4 on extra points) Cade York : Missed 2 FG's including the potential game-winning 54-yard FG with 11 seconds left (4/4 on extra points) https://t.co/58YgzqiHHb

A topsy-turvy game ended 30-28 in favor of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Poll : 0 votes