Who won Chiefs vs. Raiders last night? Scores and results from Monday Night Football clash in Week 5

By Param Nagda
Modified Oct 11, 2022 03:51 AM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs
In the final game of Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was a thrilling encounter and only a single point separated the two sides on the night. In the end, the Chiefs won 30-29 after mounting a 17-point comeback to win 30-29 and improve to 4-1 for the season.

Chiefs vs. Raiders game summary

The Raiders, who had won only one of their eight matches against the Chiefs, were in the ascendancy early on. They took the lead in the first quarter courtesy of a Derek Carr and Davante Adams connection for a touchdown:

CARR. ADAMS. @Raiders are on the board first.📺: #LVvsKC on ESPN📱: Stream on NFL+ bit.ly/3RIrqIo https://t.co/y7uVcWAhcc

The Las Vegas offense continued to shred the home team's defense and raced to a 17-0 lead, courtesy of a Josh Jacobs touchdown and a Daniel Carlson field goal:

Josh Jacobs for 6️⃣ @iAM_JoshJacobs📺: #LVvsKC on ESPN📱: Stream on NFL+ bit.ly/3RIrqIo https://t.co/UnOeKpCaXb

Late in the second quarter, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs finally got on the scoreboard as the quarterback found tight end Travis Kelce in the endzone for a touchdown:

A familiar combo for 6. 🙌@PatrickMahomes | @tkelce📺: #LVvsKC on ESPN📱: Stream on NFL+ bit.ly/3RIrqIo https://t.co/d9IHABVUwD

Both teams added a field goal to their respective scores in the final four minutes of the quarter to go into the break with the Raiders leading 20-10.

HALFTIME: The @Raiders lead after the first 30 minutes. #LVvsKC https://t.co/jvssdW7Omz

Almost six minutes into the third quarter, the Chiefs cut the deficit to three, courtesy of Kelce's second touchdown of the night.

Mahomes to Kelce TD part 2 👀📺: #LVvsKC on ESPN📱: Stream on NFL+ bit.ly/3RIrqIo https://t.co/NUiWDtMCRp

Six minutes later, Kelce found the endzone for the third time and the Chiefs took the lead for the first time on the night:

KELCE HAT TRICK FOR THE LEAD 🎩📺: #LVvsKC on ESPN📱: Stream on NFL+ bit.ly/3RIrqIo https://t.co/7rni30V0wZ

The Raiders cut the Chiefs' lead to one with a field goal, but the home side responded with a fourth Travis Kelce touchdown. The Chiefs went for two after the touchdown but couldn't convert, meaning the Raiders could level the scores with a touchdown and a successful PAT kick.

The visitors did score a touchdown in the fourth quarter after Carr found Adams with a dart, but they went for two and failed to convert, and continued to trail the Chiefs by one point.

DAVANTE. ADAMS.📺: #LVvsKC on ESPN📱: Stream on NFL+ bit.ly/3RIrqIo https://t.co/TtpKBzDguJ

In the game's penultimate possession, the Raiders faced a 4th-and-1 near midfield and needed about 18 yards to get in field goal range. Carr tried to find Adams with a deep pass, but the wide receiver unfortunately tripped near the 40-yard line after running into teammate Hunter Renfrow.

Hunter Renfrow running into Davante Adams deserves the 'bonk' sound effect so, you're welcome https://t.co/Mrbmqgp4dV

The Chiefs took over and knelt the ball to win a Monday night thriller in Kansas City. Kelce's four touchdown catches set a new record for Monday Night Football.

Edited by Param Nagda
