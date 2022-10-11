Who won Chiefs vs. Raiders last night? Scores and results from Monday Night Football clash in Week 5

In the final game of Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

It was a thrilling encounter and only a single point separated the two sides on the night. In the end, the Chiefs won 30-29 after mounting a 17-point comeback to win 30-29 and improve to 4-1 for the season.

Chiefs vs. Raiders game summary

The Raiders, who had won only one of their eight matches against the Chiefs, were in the ascendancy early on. They took the lead in the first quarter courtesy of a Derek Carr and Davante Adams connection for a touchdown:

The Las Vegas offense continued to shred the home team's defense and raced to a 17-0 lead, courtesy of a Josh Jacobs touchdown and a Daniel Carlson field goal:

Late in the second quarter, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs finally got on the scoreboard as the quarterback found tight end Travis Kelce in the endzone for a touchdown:

Both teams added a field goal to their respective scores in the final four minutes of the quarter to go into the break with the Raiders leading 20-10.

Almost six minutes into the third quarter, the Chiefs cut the deficit to three, courtesy of Kelce's second touchdown of the night.

Six minutes later, Kelce found the endzone for the third time and the Chiefs took the lead for the first time on the night:

The Raiders cut the Chiefs' lead to one with a field goal, but the home side responded with a fourth Travis Kelce touchdown. The Chiefs went for two after the touchdown but couldn't convert, meaning the Raiders could level the scores with a touchdown and a successful PAT kick.

The visitors did score a touchdown in the fourth quarter after Carr found Adams with a dart, but they went for two and failed to convert, and continued to trail the Chiefs by one point.

In the game's penultimate possession, the Raiders faced a 4th-and-1 near midfield and needed about 18 yards to get in field goal range. Carr tried to find Adams with a deep pass, but the wide receiver unfortunately tripped near the 40-yard line after running into teammate Hunter Renfrow.

The Chiefs took over and knelt the ball to win a Monday night thriller in Kansas City. Kelce's four touchdown catches set a new record for Monday Night Football.

