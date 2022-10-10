Who won Giants vs Packers last night? 

The Green Bay Packers took on the New York Giants in the first-ever match in London that featured two teams with winning records going head-to-head.

The Giants emerged victorious with a 27-22 win.

They trailed 20-13 going into the fourth quarter and then scored 14 unanswered points to take a 27-20 lead before stopping Aaron Rodgers in his tracks when he tried to tie the game.

Once they recovered the ball, the Giants took a safety and then survived a Hail Mary attempt to see out the win.

Here are some of the highlights from the game.

Highlights: Giants v Packers, Week 5, NFL Season 2022

#1 - Quarter 1

The Packers were dominant in the first quarter and jumped to a 10-3 lead. The touchdown in that period came courtesy of a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard.

#2 - Quarter 2

The second quarter was much like the first but Green Bay shaded it 10-7. Aaron Rodgers connected with Marcedes Lewis for a touchdown.

The Giants reduced the arrears with a gutsy double reverse playcall of their own that saw them score in the final two minutes of the half with Daniel Bellinger.

The Packers led the Giants 20-10 going into half-time.

#3 - Quarter 3

Quarter 3 was when defenses took over. Green Bay were unable to score any points, being limited to 98 yards in total over the second half of the play with a total of four meaningful drives.

#4 - Quarter 4

The fourth quarter was when the comeback began that would secure Daniel Jones and company their victory. They scored two touchdowns in the final quarter.

The first was a feat of power running from close proximity to get in the end zone.

The above play tied the game 20-20.

Saquon Barkley then scored to make it 27-20 to the Giants as they took the lead for the first time in the game, one they would not go on to relinquish.

With 6:08 left on the clock, Aaron Rodgers led the Packers on a drive that saw them camped in the redzone.

But try as they might, they could not score the final touchdown that would have seen them draw level and force overtime. Instead, they swatted the ball on fourth-and-two.

They then took an intentional safety to award the Packers two points as they minimized the risk of an intercepted pass touchdown from the end-zone, also using that time to run down the clock.

Finally, Aaron Rodgers rolled away as time expired to try to throw a Hail Mary pass but fumbled the football as the Giants defense sacked him.

And just like that, the Giants had a huge victory and a 4-1 record and suddenly they look good again. The Packers, on the other hand, have a lot to think about, especially how they want to get their offense going consistently.

