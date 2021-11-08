Who won the NFL game last night? Full list of results and scores from Sunday Night Football

If you missed Week 9 of the NFL season, don't worry. We've got you covered with the final scores and key performers from each game.

It was a weird week. Many teams fighting for the first-round bye in their respective conferences suffered upsets, none bigger than the Jacksonville Jaguars snatching away a win from the Buffalo Bills. There was also Jordan Love's first NFL start against the Kansas City Chiefs as Aaron Rodgers was absent from the Green Bay Packers with COVID-19. Check out everything that happened during Week 9 of the NFL season.

Cleveland Browns beat Cincinnati Bengals 41-16

What a great way to cap off a weird week, huh! The Browns completely dominated the Bengals during the AFC North contest, and after the entire Odell Beckham Jr. saga, which culminated in his release on Friday, the passing game worked pretty well.

After nine weeks of play, all AFC North teams boast a positive record. That's an impressive feat and it confirms how strong the division is.

Cleveland Browns' top performers:

Baker Mayfield (14/21, 218 yards, 2 TDs) RB: Nick Chubb (14 carries, 137 yards, 2 TDs)

Nick Chubb (14 carries, 137 yards, 2 TDs) WR: Donovan Peoples-Jones (2 catches, 86 yards, TD)

Denver Broncos beat Dallas Cowboys 30-16

With Dak Prescott back in the starting lineup, everyone was expecting the Cowboys to return to their habitual form against the Broncos, but what we saw was complete domination by Denver, except for some garbage-time touchdowns from Dallas.

Prescott looked as healthy as ever, but he was completely off, missing a lot of easy throws and not connecting with his formidable trio of receivers. The Broncos now sit at 5-4 and their playoff hopes have been renewed.

Denver Broncos' top performers:

Teddy Bridgewater (19/28, 249 yards, TD) RB: Javonte Williams (17 carries, 111 yards)

Javonte Williams (17 carries, 111 yards) WR: Tim Patrick (4 catches, 85 yards, TD)

Miami Dolphins beat Houston Texans 17-9

Tua Tagovailoa was hurt again. With a fracture in his finger, the second-year quarterback missed the game against the Houston Texans, who had Tyrod Taylor back for the first time since Week 2.

Jacoby Brissett was far from perfect, but he did a good job managing the offense without an effective running back. Myles Gaskin averaged 1.7 yard per carry. Both teams are virtually eliminated from playoff contention.

Miami Dolphins' top performers:

Jacoby Brissett (26/43, 244 yards, TD, 2 INTs) RB: Myles Gaskin (20 carries, 34 yards, TD)

Myles Gaskin (20 carries, 34 yards, TD) WR: Jaylen Waddle (8 catches, 83 yards)

PFF @PFF It’s impossible to root against Cordarrelle Patterson 👏 It’s impossible to root against Cordarrelle Patterson 👏 https://t.co/43qlgNOmPf

Atlanta Falcons beat New Orleans Saints 27-25

It might look like an upset from the pregame odds, but Matt Ryan vs. Trevor Siemian was never going to look nice for the Saints.

To be fair, Siemian was far from being the problem. He made some good decisions with the ball and executed the offense well. But the Saints don't have good enough receivers, and it showed once again. Alvin Kamara, the running back, led the team with 54 receiving yards, which is not a formula for winning games.

Atlanta Falcons' top performers:

Matt Ryan (23/30, 343 yards, 2 TDs) RB: Mike Davis (9 carries, 13 yards)

Mike Davis (9 carries, 13 yards) WR/RB: Cordarrelle Patterson (6 catches, 126 yards)

Las Vegas Raiders v New York Giants

New York Giants beat Las Vegas Raiders 23-16

It's not a surprise to see the Raiders lose the game after such an emotional week for the team. The psychological part is always present in these circumstances, and with all they had to deal with this week, the loss is hardly a surprise, even against a weak team like the Giants.

Before signing DeSean Jackson on Sunday, Las Vegas had only four wide receivers on the roster after releasing Henry Ruggs, who was perhaps the number one receiver. We should see a much improved version from the Raiders next week against the Kansas City Chiefs in a crucial game.

For the Giants' side, the defense was again dominant, with Xavier McKinney recording two interceptions over Derek Carr. The offense was what you would expect from an offense led by Daniel Jones.

New York Giants' top performers:

Daniel Jones (15/20, 110 yards, TD) RB: Devontae Booker (21 carries, 99 yards)

Devontae Booker (21 carries, 99 yards) WR/TE: Evan Engram (3 catches, 38 yards, TD.)

New England Patriots beat Carolina Panthers 24-6

With the exception of Stephon Gilmore recording a pick over his former team, there was nothing for the Panthers to celebrate as they suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the Patriots.

New England's defense once again raised their level and proved that the group is getting better in the most important weeks of the season. It's important to note that the race for the AFC East is on: the Patriots are 1.5 games behind the Buffalo Bills after this week, and they still have both divisional games to play this year.

New England Patriots' top performers:

Mac Jones (12/18, 139 yards, TD, INT) RB: Rhamondre Stevenson (10 carries, 62 yards)

Rhamondre Stevenson (10 carries, 62 yards) WR: Kendrick Bourne (3 catches, 34 yards)

Jacksonville Jaguars beat Buffalo Bills 9-6

Since we're talking about the Bills, well, yes, they did lose to the Jaguars. It was the biggest upset of the season, as Buffalo couldn't do absolutely anything on offense against a team we all expected them to beat easily.

For the Jaguars, the 2021 situation remains the same: they won't make the playoffs and Trevor Lawrence's development should be the biggest focus of the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars' top performers:

Trevor Lawrence (15/26, 118 yards) RB: Carlos Hyde (21 carries, 67 yards)

Carlos Hyde (21 carries, 67 yards) WR/TE: Dan Arnold (4 catches, 60 yards)

Baltimore Ravens beat Minnesota Vikings 34-31

Lamar Jackson was off for most of the day, missing some easy throws and making bad decisions with the ball. But he rebounded nicely in the second half and led some important drives in the fourth quarter and in overtime.

It was a much better game from the Vikings after the Cooper Rush debacle on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. Still, at 3-5 and losing so many close games, a playoff berth looks further and further away.

Baltimore Ravens' top performers:

Lamar Jackson (27/41, 266 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) RB: Devonta Freeman (13 carries, 79 yards)

Devonta Freeman (13 carries, 79 yards) WR: Marquise Brown (9 catches, 116 yards)

Los Angeles Chargers beat Philadelphia Eagles 27-24

The Eagles had a good game plan running the ball against an awful Chargers defense through the ground, but it wasn't enough as their own defense couldn't stop Justin Herbert and the Chargers through the air.

Derek Carr had completed over 90% of his passes against the Eagles' defense on Week 7. Now, Herbert completed 84%. Philadelphia can't stop anything through the air, and it's killing their 2021 season.

Los Angeles Chargers' top performers:

Justin Herbert (32/38, 356 yards, 2 TDs.) RB: Austin Ekeler (17 carries, 59 yards)

Austin Ekeler (17 carries, 59 yards) WR: Keenan Allen (12 catches, 104 yards)

Tim McManus @Tim_McManus Justin Herbert is the 5th QB to complete 80-plus percent of his passes against the Eagles this season.



Between 1950-2020, Eagles allowed just 6 QBs to complete 80-plus percent of their throws (min. 25 attempts), per ESPN Stats & Info. Justin Herbert is the 5th QB to complete 80-plus percent of his passes against the Eagles this season.Between 1950-2020, Eagles allowed just 6 QBs to complete 80-plus percent of their throws (min. 25 attempts), per ESPN Stats & Info.

Kansas City Chiefs beat Green Bay Packers 13-7

Jordan Love looked like a quarterback who had never started an NFL game before. He was overmatched against a Chiefs defense that blitzed the life out of him, and while he did settle down by the fourth quarter, his first complete game did nothing to convince the Packers that he's ready to take over when Aaron Rodgers leaves or retires.

The offensive struggles continue for the Chiefs. Mahomes was legitimately bad. Still, Kansas City found a way to win the game and are firmly in the race for the AFC West.

Kansas City Chiefs' top performers:

Patrick Mahomes (20/37, 166 yards, TD.) RB: Darrel Williams (19 carries, 70 yards)

Darrel Williams (19 carries, 70 yards) WR/TE: Travis Kelce (5 catches, 68 yards, TD)

Arizona Cardinals beat San Francisco 49ers 31-17

Colt McCoy started the game in place of Kyler Murray as the Cardinals quarterback nursed an ankle injury, and he shreddred the 49ers defense with ease, just like James Conner did through the ground.

Arizona went back to winning ways in a great game, and they now essentially hold a two-game lead in the division, thanks to a head-to-head advantage against the Los Angeles Rams. DeAndre Hopkins was also out with a hamstring injury, but like Murray, he wasn't needed.

Arizona Cardinals' top performers:

Colt McCoy (22/26, 249 yards, TD.) RB: James Conner (21 carries, 96 yards, 2 TDs)

James Conner (21 carries, 96 yards, 2 TDs) WR: Christian Kirk (6 catches, 91 yards)

Tennessee Titans beat Los Angeles Rams 28-16

Both defenses played really well in this game, but the Titans' unit did an amazing job pressuring Matthew Stafford for the entire night with a lot of hits and sacks, forcing him to make bad decisions, which included a pick-six in the first half.

Tennessee's offense definitely missed Derrick Henry, and even with Adrian Peterson scoring his first NFL touchdown for the team, it was a disappointing game. But with such a powerful defense now, they can compete for the AFC crown.

Tennessee Titans' top performers:

Ryan Tannehill (19/27, 143 yards, TD, INT) RB: D'Onta Forman (5 carries, 29 yards)

D'Onta Forman (5 carries, 29 yards) WR: A.J. Brown (5 catches, 42 yards)

