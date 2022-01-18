Who won the NFL game last night? Result and score from Monday Night Football ft. Rams and Cardinals

The NFL's Wild Card round of the playoffs came to a conclusion last night with NFC West division rivals the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals doing battle to see who moves on to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in next week's divisional round.

With the NFL playoffs here, the stakes are already at their highest with a win-or-go-home scenario. If you combine that with the fact that division rivals are meeting for the rubber (third) match, then there are sparks set to fly.

NFL Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals

The NFL Monday Night Football game was billed as a brutal contest between two early-season MVP favorites in the Cardinals' Kyler Murray and the Rams' Matthew Stafford. But the Rams made short work of Arizona, winning the game by a score of 34-11.

By halftime, the Rams were ahead 21-0 and in the driver's seat for the rest of the game. It was Matthew Stafford's first NFL playoff game in his 13-year career (the first 12 were spent as quarterback of the Detroit Lions).

He ran a potent offense during the game and found Rams receiver O'Dell Beckham for each of their first playoff touchdowns (a four-yard pass which saw Beckham display his athletic ability by catching a jump ball).

Rams head coach Sean McVay also utilized Beckham's other-wordly passing ability on a trick play. The receiver caught a lateral pass from Stafford and then tossed a 40-yard completion down the sideline to running back Cam Akers.

Here's what Beckham had to say about the big play:

"The opportunity came up, I know I got to someone who's easily gonna catch the ball. All I got to do is put it in the vicinity [to] Cam Akers, and he made the play."

Another Rams star receiver, Cooper Kupp, had a great game as well with five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.

While Stafford was productive, the same can't be said for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. The former Heisman Trophy winner was uncomfortable and inaccurate for much of the night.

His low point came in the second quarter. The Cardinals were backed up in their own endzone and Murray was about to get sacked.

Instead, he elected to throw the ball as he was getting tackled, and Rams defensive back David Long intercepted the pass for an easy three-yard touchdown.

The play seemed to break the spirit of the Cardinals as this score made the game 21-0. The pressure from the Rams' front seven, led by Aaron Donald, was enough to have Murray seeing ghosts throughout the game.

While Arizona played without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who missed the game with a torn MCL suffered in Week 14, the team welcomed the return of pass rusher J.J. Watt.

Watt finished with three tackles (one for a loss).

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in next week's divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Final Score: Los Angeles Rams 34-11 Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams' top performers:

QB: Matthew Stafford (13/17, 202 yards, 2 TDs)

RB: Sony Michel (13 carries, 58 yards)

WR: Cooper Kupp (5 catches, 61 yards, TD)

Arizona Cardinals' top performers:

QB: Kyler Murray (19/34, 137 yards, 2 INTs)

RB: Chase Edmonds (8 carries, 28 yards)

WR: Christian Kirk (6 catches, 51 yards)

