Who won the NFL game last night? Result and score from Monday Night Football ft. Ravens vs. Colts

Week 5 of the NFL season concluded with the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens facing each other on Monday Night Football for an important game in the AFC playoff picture.

The week had some interesting games, but there weren't many close contests to keep fans excited until the end, with the exception of the Packers-Bengals kickers' nightmare. As it turns out, NFL fans who stayed awake to watch Ravens vs. Colts were treated to a fantastic game.

Lamar Jackson himself had one of the best performances of his career. With four straight wins and a 4-1 record, the Ravens now lead the AFC North.

NFL Monday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens beat Indianapolis Colts

Monday's game was a complete tale of two halves.

The Colts started the game in a perfect way. They turned a 3rd & 15 screen pass into a long touchdown by Jonathan Taylor and they kept the foot on the pedal throughout the game, with Carson Wentz playing a great game and the running game not working for the Ravens.

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens

It looked like Indianapolis would win this game easily. They built a 16-3 lead in the third quarter, and when Baltimore marched down the field to make it a one-score game, Lamar suffered a fumble at the one-yard line, which subsequently was turned into a touchdown for the Colts on the next drive. A 22-3 lead looked out of reach at that point.

Until it wasn't.

After the fumble, the Ravens scored touchdowns in three straight drives to get back into contention, and the most underestimated aspect of any NFL team really made the difference in the final result: special teams. The Colts scored a field goal, missed another and had one kick blocked between the Ravens' touchdowns.

The key player responsible for the comeback was Lamar, who completed 37 passes in 43 attempts, had 410 passing yards, threw for four touchdowns and had no interceptions. It was a fantastic game by Jackson, who firmly put his name into MVP contention for this season with this game.

Jackson found Marquise Brown in the end zone to give final numbers to the contest, but his brilliance was on display all night long, even more important on a day when the Ravens' backs had 24 yards on 11 carries. Baltimore are extremely lucky to have Lamar.

Final score: Indianapolis Colts 25-31 Baltimore Ravens

Indianapolis Colts' top performers:

QB : Carson Wentz (25/35, 402 yards, 2 TDs)

: Carson Wentz (25/35, 402 yards, 2 TDs) RB : Jonathan Taylor (15 carries, 53 yards, TD)

: Jonathan Taylor (15 carries, 53 yards, TD) WR: Michael Pittman (6 catches, 89 yards, TD)

Also Read

Baltimore Ravens' top performers:

QB : Lamar Jackson (37/42, 442 yards, 4 TDs)

: Lamar Jackson (37/42, 442 yards, 4 TDs) RB : Latavius Murray (6 carries, 17 yards)

: Latavius Murray (6 carries, 17 yards) WR/TE: Mark Andrews (11 catches, 147 yards, 2 TDs)

Edited by Piyush Bisht