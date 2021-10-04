Who won the NFL games last night? Full list of results and scores

Missed Week 4 of the NFL season? We've got you covered with the final score and the resume of each game. From Tom Brady's return to Foxborough through a clash of undefeated teams in the NFC West, check out what happened during Sunday's Week 4 of the NFL season.

Who won the NFL games last night? Scores and results from all games

Washington Football Team beat Atlanta Falcons

Washington remain in the fight for the NFC East, but the team has to be disappointed with the defense, who was supposed to be the greatest strength of the 2021 season but is boasting an awful secondary and a dismal pass rush that isn't playing up to the required level.

The Football Team remain with a .500 record, but they had to dig deep to beat a weak Atlanta Falcons team. Washington barely beat the Falcons and the Giants, and the concern has to be big. At least Taylor Heinicke looks like the real deal.

Final score: Washington Football Team 33-30 Atlanta Falcons

Washington Football Team's top performers:

QB : Taylor Heinicke (23/33, 290 yards, 3 TDs)

: Taylor Heinicke (23/33, 290 yards, 3 TDs) RB : Antonio Gibson (14 carries, 63 yards, TD)

: Antonio Gibson (14 carries, 63 yards, TD) WR: Terry McLaurin (6 catches, 123 yards, 2 TDs)

Buffalo Bills beat Houston Texans

The Texans looked decent last week with Davis Mills under center, even though they were no match for the Carolina Panthers once the Panthers got going.

This week, it was ugly from the start. The Texans' offense averaged 9.1 yards per drive, which is such a bad mark you have to ask yourself whether they were even trying, with only six first-downs over the whole game. Mills completed 11 passes and threw four interceptions, which is all you need to know about this game.

Final score: Buffalo Bills 40-0 Houston Texans

Buffalo Bills' top performers:

QB : Josh Allen (20/29, 248 yards, 2 TDs, INT)

: Josh Allen (20/29, 248 yards, 2 TDs, INT) RB : Devin Singletary (14 carries, 79 yards)

: Devin Singletary (14 carries, 79 yards) WR: Stefon Diggs (7 catches, 114 yards)

Chicago Bears beat Detroit Lions

Justin Fields won his first NFL game as a starter with the Bears as Chicago were able to build a 14-0 lead in the first half and the Lions missed a ton of opportunities to score once the team reached the red zone.

It was a much better game from Fields after his horrific start against the Cleveland Browns last week. He displayed better poise, was sacked only once and even threw some deep balls with accuracy. The quarterback battle in Chicago is real.

Final score: Chicago Bears 24-14 Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears' top performers:

QB : Justin Fields (11/17, 209 yards, INT)

: Justin Fields (11/17, 209 yards, INT) RB : David Montgomery (23 carries, 106 yards, 2 TDs)

: David Montgomery (23 carries, 106 yards, 2 TDs) WR: Darnell Mooney (5 receptions, 125 yards)

Dallas Cowboys beat Carolina Panthers

The Panthers boasted the NFL's best defense through the first three weeks, and while that's no doubt an interesting group, the level dropped once they faced an offense that's just as strong and they couldn't keep the score level against such a fast-paced team.

The Cowboys racked up 433 yards on the back of a four-touchdown performance by Dak Prescott and an Ezekiel Elliott performance that saw him go over seven yards per carry. Dallas, on the other hand, are looking like part of the NFC's elite tier.

Final score: Dallas Cowboys 36-28 Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys' top performers:

QB : Dak Prescott (14/22, 188 yards, 4 TDs)

: Dak Prescott (14/22, 188 yards, 4 TDs) RB : Ezekiel Elliott (20 carries, 143 yards, TD)

: Ezekiel Elliott (20 carries, 143 yards, TD) WR: Amari Cooper (3 catches, 69 yards, TD)

Cowboys beat the Panthers in a one-score game

Indianapolis Colts beat Miami Dolphins

Carson Wentz finally had his first win in an Indianapolis Colts jersey as he put in a solid performance against a strong Miami Dolphins defense. The win keeps the Colts' hopes for the season alive, even though they're 1-3 now, as the Tennessee Titans suffered a weird loss to the New York Jets.

Wentz missed Quenton Nelson's rock-solid presence in the offensive line, but he was sacked only twice and the rushing offense amassed 139 yards. Finally with a positive score, Indianapolis have life.

Final score: Indianapolis Colts 27-17 Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts' top performers:

QB : Carson Wentz (24/32, 228 yards, 2 TDs)

: Carson Wentz (24/32, 228 yards, 2 TDs) RB : Jonathan Taylor (16 carries, 103 yards, TD)

: Jonathan Taylor (16 carries, 103 yards, TD) WR: Michael Pittman Jr (6 catches, 59 yards)

Cleveland Browns beat Minnesota Vikings

It was a win, but a worrysome performance for the Browns, with Mayfield completing just 45.5% of his passes and only 20 first downs throughout the whole game.

Luckily for Cleveland, it was the defense that stepped up, with the Vikings amassing only 255 yards and 16 first downs during the game, an even less impressive exhibition. The Browns have some self-scouting to do before they can consider themselves part of the AFC's elite.

Final score: Cleveland Browns 14-7 Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns' top performers:

QB : Baker Mayfield (15/33, 155 yards)

: Baker Mayfield (15/33, 155 yards) RB : Nick Chubb (21 carries, 100 yards)

: Nick Chubb (21 carries, 100 yards) WR: Rashard Higgins (4 catches, 63 yards)

New York Giants beat New Orleans Saints

An upset! The Giants came back from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win their first game of the season against a much better team. Perhaps the most important thing to note is that Daniel Jones played at a high-level, especially with his deep throws, and finished with more than 400 passing yards.

With a 1-3 start to the season, New York have a lot of work to do if they want to catch up with Dallas for the NFC East lead. For now, the team must focus on building on this win in what is a brutal schedule for the remainder of the season.

Final score: New York Giants 27-21 New Orleans Saints

New York Giants' top performers

QB : Daniel Jones (28/40, 402 yards, 2 TDs, INT)

: Daniel Jones (28/40, 402 yards, 2 TDs, INT) RB : Saquon Barkley (13 carries, 52 yards, TD)

: Saquon Barkley (13 carries, 52 yards, TD) WR: Kenny Golladay (6 catches, 116 yards)

Barkley closed the score with the game-winning TD in overtime

New York Jets beat Tennessee Titans

We warned about how this could be a trap game for the Titans, playing without their monstruous receiving pair and without some important players on defense, and that's exactly what happened: Zach Wilson settled down and got his first NFL career win.

The Jets played with confidence and the coaching staff did a great job getting them more ready to play if compared to the last two weeks. For the Titans, it's a painful loss against a weak opponent, even though they still lead the AFC South.

Final score: New York Jets 27-24 Tennessee Titans

New York Jets' top performers:

QB : Zach Wilson (21/34, 297 yards, 2 TDs, INT)

: Zach Wilson (21/34, 297 yards, 2 TDs, INT) RB : Michael Carter (13 carries, 38 yards, TD)

: Michael Carter (13 carries, 38 yards, TD) WR: Corey Davis (4 catches, 111 yards, TD)

Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles

The Chiefs returned to .500 form, but the team still has a major worry with the defense, and Patrick Mahomes will not solve all of the Chiefs' problems by himself. Last year, the Buccaneers exposed the lines and the secondary in the Super Bowl. Not much seems to have changed this year - although, to Kansas City's credit, they invested in the offensive line, but it just hasn't worked out.

The Chiefs allowed 30 points to a Philadelphia Eagles offense that relies heavily on Jalen Hurts making plays with his legs and average talent. That's not nearly good enough to get back to the Super Bowl. Better to walk away with a win than a loss, though.

Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 42-30 Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs' top performers:

QB : Patrick Mahomes (24/30, 278 yards, 5 TDs, INT)

: Patrick Mahomes (24/30, 278 yards, 5 TDs, INT) RB : Clyde Edwards-Helaire (14 carries, 102 yards)

: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (14 carries, 102 yards) WR: Tyreek Hill (11 catches, 186 yards, 3 TDs)

Arizona Cardinals beat Los Angeles Rams

That was a really surprising score considering what we expected before the game. The Rams were touted as the NFL's best team after they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Cardinals had difficulties winning their first three games. In the battle of undefeated teams, Arizona prevailed.

The Cardinals dominated the game entirely. They had more time of possession, more first downs and more yards. Plus, when your running back averages 10 yards per carry in 12 runs, that means you're going to win the game almost all the time. Big, but fair score.

Final score: Arizona Cardinals 37-20 Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals top performers:

QB : Kyler Murray (24/32, 268 yards, 2 TDs)

: Kyler Murray (24/32, 268 yards, 2 TDs) RB : Chase Edmonds (12 carries, 120 yards)

: Chase Edmonds (12 carries, 120 yards) WR: AJ Green (5 catches, 67 yards, TD)

Seattle Seahawks beat San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo and injuries — name a more iconic duo. The 49ers' starting quarterback hurt his calf and had to leave the game, leaving Trey Lance as the quarterback for the 49ers in the second half. Lance looked exactly like the expectation: rookie mistakes mixed with flashes of his immense talent.

Lance tried, but couldn't tie the score in the final stages of the loss

Russell Wilson played a solid, albeit unspectacular game, and it was enough for the Seahawks to come away with the victory. Lance should play better with a full week of practice and a gameplan designed around his strengths.

Final score: Seattle Seahawks 28-21 San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks top performers:

QB : Russell Wilson (16/23, 149 yards, 2 TDs)

: Russell Wilson (16/23, 149 yards, 2 TDs) RB : Alex Collins (10 carries, 44 yards, TD)

: Alex Collins (10 carries, 44 yards, TD) WR: DK Metcalf (4 catches, 65 yards, TD)

Baltimore Ravens beat Denver Broncos

It wasn't Lamar Jackson's most flashy performance, but it was a fantastic one nevertheless, especially if you consider how strong the Broncos' defense is.

Lamar was in control of the offense throughout the match, making the right decisions with the ball, only rushing when it was extremely necessary and taking advantage of the right matchups. He looks more like his 2019 MVP-level season, and if he keeps playing like this, the Ravens will remain a scary team.

Final score: Baltimore Ravens 23-7 Denver Broncos

Baltimore Ravens' top performers:

QB : Lamar Jackson (22/37, 316 yards, TD)

: Lamar Jackson (22/37, 316 yards, TD) RB : Latavius Murray (18 carries, 59 yards, TD)

: Latavius Murray (18 carries, 59 yards, TD) WR: Marquise Brown (4 catches, 91 yards, TD)

Green Bay Packers beat Pittsburgh Steelers

Even though Davante Adams was healthy and active, it was Rodgers-to-Cobb's day. The veteran caught five passes, two of them for touchdowns, in the Packers' win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, further extending Green Bay's lead in the NFC North.

The final score didn't do much justice to what was a complete domination throughout the game, as the Packers looked like the better team for the entire contest even though Pittsburgh opened the score with a touchdown. Green Bay look to be in prime form now.

Final score: Green Bay Packers 27-17 Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers' top performers:

QB : Aaron Rodgers (20/36, 248 yards, 2 TDs)

: Aaron Rodgers (20/36, 248 yards, 2 TDs) RB : AJ Dillon (15 carries, 81 yards)

: AJ Dillon (15 carries, 81 yards) WR: Randall Cobb (5 receptions, 69 yards, 2 TDs)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New England Patriots

Brady's return to Foxboro was a mix of emotions, from the standing ovation and the crowd chanting his name pregame to the boos and the cheers when he was sacked or made a bad throw.

Ultimately, Bill Belichick's poor decision to kick a 56-yarder field goal in the rain made the difference in the final score. Mac Jones completed 19 passes in a row at a point in the second half, but the coach didn't trust his rookie quarterback in the most important decision of the game, and this ultimately backfired against him.

Jones kept the score close against the former Patriots' legend

Final score: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-17 New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' top performers:

QB : Tom Brady (22/43, 269 yards)

: Tom Brady (22/43, 269 yards) RB : Leonard Fournette (20 carries, 91 yards)

: Leonard Fournette (20 carries, 91 yards) WR: Mike Evans (7 catches, 75 yards)

NFL WEEK 4 SUNDAY SCORES Washington Football Team 33-30 Atlanta Falcons Houston Texans 0-40 Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions 14-24 Chicago Bears Carolina Panthers 28-36 Dallas Cowboys Indianapolis Colts 27-17 Miami Dolphins Cleveland Browns 14-7 Minnesota Vikings New York Giants 27-21 (OT) New Orleans Saints Tennessee Titans

24-27 (OT) New York Jets Kansas City Chiefs

42-30 Philadelphia Eagles Arizona Cardinals 37-20 Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks 28-21 San Francisco 49ers Baltimore Ravens 23-7 Denver Broncos Pittsburgh Steelers 17-27 Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-17 New England Patriots

