Who won Seahawks vs Saints last night? with highlights

The Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints played out a thriller rich in offense but not as much in defense as the Saints emerged 39-32 victors. The result leaves both teams with a 2-3 record heading into Week 6.

Seattle took an early 10-3 lead in the first quarter before New Orleans won the second quarter 14-9 in a see-saw battle.

The Seahawks' 19-17 halftime lead did not last long, though, as the Saints scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter to lead 31-19. The Seahawks rallied in the final quarter with 13 points of their own, but crucially also let up 8 points, leading to the final scoreline reading 39-32.

The hero of the game was undoubtedly Taysom Hill, who dropped one of his greatest hits as he ran for three touchdowns, threw for one more, recovered a fumble and returned kickoffs, becoming the first player since the AFL-NFL merger to do so.

Quarter 1

DK Metcalf scored the only touchdown of the first quarter off a Geno Smith pass, giving Seattle a 7-3 lead. It would eventually expand to 10-3 in the opening quarter.

Quarter 2

The second quarter saw more parity as the Saints scored two touchdowns of their own. Well, Taysom Hill did, as he rushed for two touchdowns all on his own.

Quarter 3

The third quarter belonged to the Saints as they once again scored two touchdowns.

This time Taysom Hill not only scored with his feet, but he threw a perfect pass to Adam Trautman for the tight end to put the Saints up 31-19.

The Seattle Seahawks, however, would have felt the game-changing moment came before the second of those two touchdowns, with a holding call being called against rookie left tackle Charles Cross, which negated a long touchdown pass to DK Metcalf.

Quarter 4

The Seahawks appeared to have shaken off the disappointment of the third quarter as they rallied to take a 32-31 lead in the fourth.

Rookie Kenneth Walker rushed for a 69-yard touchdown.

However, the Taysom Hill show was not done yet as he scored the final points for the Saints with a scorching 60-yard rushing touchdown of his own.

A two-point conversion put a seven-point single converted touchdown margin between the two teams and the Saints saw the contest out for a 39-32 win.

