Who is Zach Thomas' wife, Maritza Thomas? Dolphins legend's personal life explored

Zach Thomas is married to Maritza Thomas, an alum of Nova Southeastern College.

Maritza comes from a family with Colombian heritage, and it shouldn't come as a surprise that she wasn't too into American football before she met Zach. However, she eventually warmed up to the sport when her and Zach's relationship blossomed.

Maritza married Zach in 2006 while he was a member of the Miami Dolphins. She became a regular at his games, and you can say that she was his biggest fan at the tail end of his Hall of Fame NFL career.

OJ McDuffie @ojmcduffie81 Top 50 Dolphins Gala with my baby and one of my absolute favorite Fins, (and his beautiful wife) Zach Thomas pic.twitter.com/LnsnTfQ8di

Where did Zach Thomas meet his wife Maritza Thomas?

According to "Players Bio," Zach Thomas met Maritza for the first time at a Gathering Country Western club at Davie in 2003.

Zach attended with his partner, Todd Swim, while Maritza was with her companions. Their first meeting didn't see any sparks fly, but at least, it set the scene for what would come. In the next few months, they met again in Florida and started dating.

Even though Maritza's parents weren't too keen initially about her choice of dating a professional footballer, they eventually warmed up to Zach Thomas. The couple later tied the knot in the presence of family and friends in 2006.

Do Zach and Maritza Thomas have children?

Yes, Zach and Maritza Thomas have children. The couple's union is blessed with three children. The first, son Christian, was born in 2009. He's into soccer, and it's clear that he's passionate about a different type of football than his Hall of Fame dad.

Zach and Maritza Thomas' second child is daughter Valentina, who was born in 2011 and also loves soccer, just like her older brother and mother. The couple's youngest child is Sienna, was born in 2015. She's the baby of the house, and the family adores her.

Zach Thomas' NFL legacy

Zach Thomas is a Miami Dolphins legend and one of the best middle linebackers of his era.

The Texas Tech alum had a stellar NFL career, appearing for the Dolphins in all but one of his years in the NFL. Thomas is one of the most accomplished players in his position, as he has a nicely stacked personal accolades cabinet.

His laurels include but aren't limited to five first-team All-Pro nods, two second-team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl selections, two NFL tackles leader awards and a place in the league's 2000s All-Decade Team.

Zach Thomas won everything in Pro Football apart from a Super Bowl ring and was rightfully enshrined into the Professional Football Hall of Fame in 2023. He got in during his tenth year of eligibility, and no one can question his enshrinement.