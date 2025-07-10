"Whoever rated him that low should be fired" - NFL fans react as Kyle Hamilton free-falls from No. 2 to No. 9 in ESPN's safety rankings

As the next NFL season approaches, ESPN has released its annual top 10 safeties list for 2025. However, one selection on this year's list has caught the attention of fans.

Baltimore Ravens star safety Kyle Hamilton has fallen to the No. 9 spot compared to his No. 2 ranking last year.

"Great player, scheme specific," an AFC executive said. "In his role, he's very good. He can't man cover and does not have elite range, that's why teams with quicker receivers can have success against him." (H/T: ESPN)

However, as expected, this ranking got a mixed reaction from the fans. Many called out the scouts, coaches and executives for ranking Hamilton so low. Check out some of the reactions below:

"Who has Kyle Hamilton and McKinney ranked 9th? Who has Branch unranked? Whoever has those types of rankings for these guys should be barred from scouting," a fan expressed.

Some more fans reacted to ESPN's list:

"Ok, whoever ranked Hamilton as the 9th best safety either has a grudge against the Ravens or is completely clueless," wrote another fan.

"No Harrison Smith? The entire list is bulljunk," stated this fan.

"Joseph and and Branch should be 2 & 3," tweeted this fan.

How did Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton perform in the 2024 NFL season

Kyle Hamilton had a breakout year last season, appearing in all 17 games for the Baltimore Ravens. The safety finished the season with a total of 107 tackles, one interception and nine pass deflections.

Hamilton's efforts on the field earned him an All-Pro honor. He established himself as one of the most versatile defensive players of the league due to his ability to seamlessly transition between both box safety and slot cornerback.

The fans are excited to see how far Hamilton takes the Ravens in the upcoming NFL season. If his 2024 performance is anything to go by, the Safety could be pivotal in helping Baltimore make a playoff run.

