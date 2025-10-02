"Why is the 3rd QB getting interviews?": Ex-NFL HC Bruce Arians voices issue against Shedeur Sanders in spotlight

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns announced that Dillon Gabriel would take over from Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback, with Shedeur Sanders remaining as the third string quarterback. In response to this, when Sanders was asked about his thoughts towards the decision, he mimed a response.Former NFL coach Bruce Arians gave his take on Sanders' response during an appearance on &quot;Up and Adams&quot; on Thursday.&quot;Why is the 3rd quarterback getting interviews?&quot;Arians takes issues not with the response Sanders gave, but with him being interviewed in the first place.Sanders is the third strong quarterback for the Browns, someone who, according to the current depth chart, is very unlikely to see the field.His impact on the current performance of the team during the games is non-existent, so why would he be being interviewed?However, when we consider that Shedeur Sanders has been heavily featured in the media for the last two years, and has a strong personal brand, this makes sense.Fans will want to know what he thinks about the decision that may affect him, hence why he was interviewed by the media.Why Shedeur Sanders' response does not help his case to be the starting quarterbackBut, Sanders' responses in his interview did bit help his case. For every question that he was asked, instead of giving a verbal response, he just mimed a few words,According to some, these responses were due to criticism from former NFL coach Rex Ryan who said that Sanders was essentially &quot;all talk&quot; and not serious in being a leading quarterback.The miming incident has lead to backlash from the media about Shedeur' maturity and conduct. Former NFL player Jason McCourtney summed up his reaction with the following statement:&quot;You've got to grow up in the league.&quot;This is another incident where Sanders has not behaved in front of the media in a why that is suitable for a starting quarterback.These incidents, dating back to before the Browns drafted him in April, are stacking up and will overshadow and undermine any credibility that he has in the league