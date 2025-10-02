  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Why is the 3rd QB getting interviews?": Ex-NFL HC Bruce Arians voices issue against Shedeur Sanders in spotlight

"Why is the 3rd QB getting interviews?": Ex-NFL HC Bruce Arians voices issue against Shedeur Sanders in spotlight

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 02, 2025 17:13 GMT
Bruce Arians thinks that Shedeur Sanders should not give interviews
Bruce Arians thinks that Shedeur Sanders should not give interviews

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns announced that Dillon Gabriel would take over from Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback, with Shedeur Sanders remaining as the third string quarterback. In response to this, when Sanders was asked about his thoughts towards the decision, he mimed a response.

Ad

Former NFL coach Bruce Arians gave his take on Sanders' response during an appearance on "Up and Adams" on Thursday.

"Why is the 3rd quarterback getting interviews?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Arians takes issues not with the response Sanders gave, but with him being interviewed in the first place.

Sanders is the third strong quarterback for the Browns, someone who, according to the current depth chart, is very unlikely to see the field.

His impact on the current performance of the team during the games is non-existent, so why would he be being interviewed?

However, when we consider that Shedeur Sanders has been heavily featured in the media for the last two years, and has a strong personal brand, this makes sense.

Ad

Fans will want to know what he thinks about the decision that may affect him, hence why he was interviewed by the media.

Why Shedeur Sanders' response does not help his case to be the starting quarterback

But, Sanders' responses in his interview did bit help his case. For every question that he was asked, instead of giving a verbal response, he just mimed a few words,

Ad

According to some, these responses were due to criticism from former NFL coach Rex Ryan who said that Sanders was essentially "all talk" and not serious in being a leading quarterback.

The miming incident has lead to backlash from the media about Shedeur' maturity and conduct. Former NFL player Jason McCourtney summed up his reaction with the following statement:

"You've got to grow up in the league."

This is another incident where Sanders has not behaved in front of the media in a why that is suitable for a starting quarterback.

These incidents, dating back to before the Browns drafted him in April, are stacking up and will overshadow and undermine any credibility that he has in the league

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications