Why did Aaron Hernandez request a Patriots trade? Documentary sheds light on controversial NFL TE's problems

Aaron Hernandez's story looms as one of the biggest on this side of 2000. The Patriots tight end allegedly asked for a trade from his head coach and general manager in 2013, per Patriots reporter Mike Kadlick on X (previously Twitter). Belichick, however, declined, despite the tight end's claim that he was in danger.

It is alleged that the head coach asked if Aaron Hernandez wanted more security, but the tight end claimed he wanted to be sent to the other side of the country instead.

Per Kadlick, Belichick was asked about the trade request on "The Dynasty" where he appeared to decline comment. Here's what Kadlick tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Aaron Hernandez reportedly requested a trade from the #Patriots in 2013, telling HC Bill Belichick that, 'his girlfriend and his daughter’s safety was in jeopardy.' Belichick asked if he wanted help from the team’s security, but Hernandez said no— he wanted to be sent to the West Coast."

Kadlick continued, referencing the new documentary surrounding the team:

"When asked about [Hernandez's trade request] in ‘The Dynasty’, Belichick says, 'Yeah, it’s an unfortunate situation about Aaron and I don’t have anything to add to it.'"

Did Rob Gronkowski play with Aaron Hernandez?

Rob Gronkowski at Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk - UCLA v Boise State

Rob Gronkowski's rookie teammate was drafted the same year as the legendary tight end, just two rounds later. Hernandez and Gronkowski shared the field in 2010, 2011 and 2012. In their rookie year, Aaron Henandez out-earned Gronkowski in receiving yardage, although Gronkowski had more receiving touchdowns.

In 2011, both tight ends saw seasons that would rank either at the top or near it as the two combined for about 2000 yards and 24 touchdowns. Hernandez earned 910 yards and seven touchdowns while Gronkowski earned 1327 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The New England Patriots went to the Super Bowl that year before stumbling against Eli Manning in Tom Brady's second Super Bowl loss to the quarterback.

That was the peak of Aaron Hernandez's career. In 2012, he earned 483 yards and five touchdowns. Per Biography, the tight end received a life sentence in 2013 for murdering his friend. He later committed suicide in 2017. Following his death, it was determined that he had CTE, a degenerative brain condition that reportedly affects the vast majority of NFL players.

"Gronk" played for another eight seasons following the 2012 year, nabbing his final Super Bowl victory in 2020 with a win over Patrick Mahomes. The tight end never played a down without Tom Brady.