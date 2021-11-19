Why did Aaron Rodgers miss Packers practice?

The Green Bay Packers got Aaron Rodgers back in Week 10 just in time to show up and take down the Seattle Seahawks. This was a much better result than the week prior when Jordan Love could not will the offense to victory against a reeling Kansas City Chiefs squad.

Rodgers is back, but he is missing practice this week. So what is the problem?

A toe injury is the culprit.

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky Aaron Rodgers (toe) was not practicing but spent a good portion of the open periods talking with Matt LaFleur.



Other DNPs: Lazard (shoulder), Jones (knee), Bakhtiari (knee), Taylor (abdomen) and Lewis (vet rest). Aaron Rodgers (toe) was not practicing but spent a good portion of the open periods talking with Matt LaFleur. Other DNPs: Lazard (shoulder), Jones (knee), Bakhtiari (knee), Taylor (abdomen) and Lewis (vet rest). https://t.co/fVAW8nC9SX

Toe injury contiues to bother Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers has been listed on the injury report with the toe problem for days, but he is not letting anyone know how or when the injury occurred. But he did say he is playing no matter what this week, so that is a good sign for fans.

The Packers are on the road this week against the Minnesota Vikings. Regardless of the opponent, Rodgers should be fine at this point in his career, even if he misses practice all week. That was the case last week, when the Packers defense even stepped up by shutting out the Seattle offense.

If the defense is playing at that elite level, Rodgers barely has to do anything to lead his team to victory. Rodgers attending practice is obviously ideal, and it is a lingering concern as to why this toe injury is bad enough to keep him out, especially when he was at home quarantining for 10 days earlier this month.

Zach Kruse @zachkruse2 Interesting note here from @RobDemovsky : Aaron Rodgers, who is now dealing with a toe injury, hasn’t had a true practice in a long time espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Interesting note here from @RobDemovsky: Aaron Rodgers, who is now dealing with a toe injury, hasn’t had a true practice in a long time espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… https://t.co/ZgpkQvEQDD

NFL fans have learned that Rodgers is not exactly the most reliable person when it comes to his own health. He is not letting on to what caused the toe injury that is bad enough to hold him out of practice. The Packers, however, should know the reason even if the public does not.

At this point, it is tough to count out Rodgers. He did not practice for nearly two weeks and led the team to a win last Sunday. The team drafted his replacement last year, and he went on to be an MVP. The list goes on and on with him proving doubters wrong.

This toe injury is something to keep an eye on if Rodgers continues to miss practice throughout the rest of the year. But if he plays well on Sundays, it may only be a storyline on weekdays.

Edited by Windy Goodloe