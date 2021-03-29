Why are Alvin Kamara and others upset with NFL's 17-game schedule for the 2021 season? 

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Sunday that the NFL will be adding a 17th game to the regular season on Sunday. It didn't take long for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara to comment on the new change, as he took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the move.

Alvin Kamara went on to post to other New Orleans Saints teammates about the added game. He asked current teammate Cam Jordan if he would be playing the 17th game.

@camjordan94 you playin the 17th game or nahh? Tryna see sum — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) March 28, 2021

NFL analyst Mike Clay gave an insight into what the 17th game for each team will look like in 2021 on his Twitter account.

In case you're wondering, these would be the 17th game matchups should the NFL expand the schedule as expected this season (based on reports on the expected process) pic.twitter.com/nD8tuHgbiQ — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 25, 2021

With one of the best running backs in the NFL coming forward about his feelings on the 17th game being added, what could we see during the 2021-2022 NFL season after this move?

What could happen during the 2021-2022 NFL season after the 17th game is added?

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

NFL athletes put their bodies through a ton of trauma throughout the long NFL season. Adding another game just adds to the stress on the players and the question that comes to mind is, what will the 17th game change about the NFL regular season?

We have seen NBA players take nights off to rest. Now, the NBA does play more games during their regular season than NFL players. With the extra game, we could potentially see NFL players sitting out for numerous reasons.

The extra game that has been added to the regular season could result in a rest game for some of the veteran stars. Teams that have locked up playoff spots will benefit from the 17th game because they could potentially rest their starters for two straight games.

It's unlikely that we will see NFL players rest in random games during the regular season. We could potentially see NFL veterans take more time off from practicing like the Buccaneers did in the 2020-2021 season with their veterans.

When looking at the NFL schedule, the 17th game doesn't make an impact on teams unless they are fighting for a playoff spot. Teams that are eliminated from the playoffs will rest starters, as will teams that have already made the playoffs.

This is ultimately just another way for the NFL to get more games out for the fans, but is it really worth it in the end if all the starters are sitting out?