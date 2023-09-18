Why is Alvin Kamara not playing vs. Panthers? Reason for Saints RB’s absence clarified

Alvin Kamara is not going to face the Carolina Panthers on Monday, when the New Orleans Saints continue their campaign after a win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

The running back did not feature in the Saints' season opener due to a suspension he was issued by the NFL before the start of the season, stemming from an incident in Las Vegas in February 2022. Kamara met with Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, in July, before receiving a three-game suspension.

Alvin Kamara suspension details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The victim, Darnell Greene, told the police that the incident involving the Saints running back happened while he was waiting for the elevator. Kamara was in Las Vegas for the 2022 Pro Bowl, and the running back stopped Greene from taking the elevator; the victim was attacked by multiple people in Kamara's crew.

The running back was arrested on February 6 and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He avoided a trial and jail time after reaching a plea agreement; he would be subject to a five-year jail time.

There was hope from the New Orleans Saints that Alvin Kamara could've avoided a suspension after the meeting with Roger Goodell was described as 'positive'. The suspension was announced on August 4, two days after the pair met to discuss what happened. Kamara spoke about the incident prior to Goodell's decision becoming public:

"I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured. Poor judgement on my end and definitely a bad decision"

When will Alvin Kamara return to play?

He's eligible to return to the New Orleans Saints active roster after Week 3, meaning that, apart from the games against the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers, he will also be unavailable for the contest against the Green Bay Packers on September 24.

The earliest that Alvin Kamara will be eligible to play in the 2023 season is against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 1, Week 4 of the season. Until then, it's Jamaal Williams leading the Saints' backfield - he had 17 touchdowns for the Detroit Lions in 2022.