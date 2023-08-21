It appears the Miami Dolphins are already dealing with concussion issues. Quarterback Mike White was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol on Monday morning. According to reports, one of the Dolphins' coaches realized there were 'irregularities' with White during Saturday's game against the Houston Texans.

It's unknown when White suffered the concussion and whether it was recent or had lasting effects from a previous injury. This news is not what the Miami Dolphins want to be dealing with in the preseason.

Miami Dolphins starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, suffered a serious head injury last season. For the remainder of the season, Tagovailoa dealt with at least one other concussion and the side effects of the injury. Now it appears the Miami Dolphins are dealing with yet another quarterback with a head injury.

This recent incident has caused fans to voice their concerns over the Miami Dolphins medical team.

With Mike White out, who will start the Dolphins final preseason game?

The Miami Dolphins had intended for quarterback Mike White to play a majority of the preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Monday that White would be entering the concussion protocol.

White was in a competition with Skylar Thompson for the backup quarterback position. With Tua Tagovailoa the obvious starter yet also having issues with plaguing injuries, the team was in search of a solid backup.

White was a reliable backup quarterback for the New York Jets last season. Now the team will enter the third and final preseason game with just Tagovailoa and Thompson as healthy quarterback options.

Mike White was signed by the Miami Dolphins to a two-year contract in March 2023. He spent the last two seasons with the Jets, where he made a combined seven starts between the two seasons.

In 2022, he threw for over 1,100 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown in four starts for the New York Jets.

The Miami Dolphins released quarterback James Blackman just two weeks ago. It's now believed that the Dolphins will re-sign the quarterback for the preseason finale.

Blackman is the obvious choice, as he is familiar with the playbook and offensive scheme. The South Florida native went undrafted in 2023 and was signed by the Dolphins after the conclusion of the draft.

