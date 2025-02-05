"Why not have another two-headed monster": Saints legend campaigns for Ashton Jeanty ahead of NFL Draft 2025

Over the years, the New Orleans Saints have established an identity to give the ball to the running back and let them make plays. It certainly helps when you have a running back who is as skilled in the passing game as Alvin Kamara is.

On Wednesday's episode of the "Up and Adams Show," former New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II discussed how his former team should consider selecting running back Ashton Jeanty.

"I think you're seeing how pivotal the running back position in. Give my guy AK (Alvin Kamara) getting up there in nine years, give him a little break so he could be healthy the whole year. You know, maybe you go running back, maybe you go and pair him with Ashton Jeanty... He is just a beast man," Ingram II said.

"He's he has juice. He can run the ball inside, running by outside, comes out the backfield, catches it. So why not have another two-headed monster? So my boy, AK, could be thriving again in New Orleans," he added.

The New Orleans Saints hold the ninth spot in the 2025 NFL draft after finishing 5-12 last season. It will be interesting to see who they see as the best player for the new coaching staff coming in.

What is the biggest need for the 2025 New Orleans Saints?

Defensive end Payton Turner (98) is now an unrestricted free agent as the Saints declined a fifth-year option on his contract. (Credits: IMAGN)

The New Orleans Saints have a roster that is getting older and do not have cap space to work with. That means getting their draft right is critical for their success in the future. Their most significant position of need is getting an edge rusher.

They opted not to exercise the fifth-year option for former first-round pick Payton Turner while allowing Chase Young to enter unrestricted free agency. Although Cameron Jordan remains under contract, he is 36 years old, making it essential for the team to infuse more youth into the position.

Another position of need is a wide receiver as Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a free agent and Chris Olave has a concussion issue as he has suffered two concussions in the 2024 season and four confirmed concussions throughout his NFL career.

