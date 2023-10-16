Why was Antonio Brown arrested? Super Bowl-winning WR in big trouble over child support payments 

Antonio Brown has been arrested again. The ex-NFL wide receiver is once again facing legal troubles, this time for failing to pay child support to the mother of one of his children. He has five children with multiple partners, and he has not paid child support to one of them. He was arrested over the weekend.

Local 10 News in Florida tweeted:

"Former NFL star Antonio Brown was arrested over the weekend in Broward County for allegedly failing to pay child support to the mother of one of his children, Local 10 News learned Monday."

He was eventually released on a $15,000 bond. According to TMZ, he failed to pay Wiltrice Jackson. She wanted him to face legal ramifications, saying:

“I do want him arrested. Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”

Previous incidents in August said that he had failed to pay child support and a judge said he should be arrested. Now, that has come true. Reports say that the warrant was filed by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

A brief history of Antonio Brown's legal troubles

Ever since leaving the NFL in a blowup against the New York Jets, Antonio Brown has been in a ton of legal trouble. He's in trouble frequently, with new issues popping up fairly often.

Antonio Brown is in trouble once more

The ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has faced legal trouble more than a few times. He was once accused of ripping people off by having them pay him thousands of dollars to perform musically and then never doing so.

He was also arrested for public indecency after flashing hotel guests at a hotel he was staying at. There was also a jewelry incident that got him in trouble and he most famously got involved in a standoff with police with a woman held inside his house.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star has also been in trouble non-legally. He supported Kanye West during his anti-Semitism issues. He is responsible for driving an AFL team, the Albany Empire, into the ground and not paying his players and coaches at all.