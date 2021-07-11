Why was Barkevious Mingo arrested? The Atlanta Falcons LB could face a maximum sentence of 20 years

Barkevious Mingo was arrested and charged with indecency and sexual contact with a child, according to Arlington Police Department records.

Mingo was arrested on Thursday and could face a maximum of 20 years in prison. According to Texas state law, the second-degree felony charge relates to sexual contact with someone younger than 17-years-old. It could also relate to causing the child to engage in sexual contact.

Barkevious Mingo posted his $25,000 bond on Friday.

Arlington police released this information about Falcons defensive end Barkevious Mingo, who was arrested today on one count of Indecency with a Child - Sexual Contact.



Mingo has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. He's been a journeyman in the NFL, only playing multiple seasons with one team, which was the three years he spent with the Browns.

Barkevious Mingo signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons in March. His arrest could put his future in the NFL in jeopardy.

Barkevious Mingo may not have been the main star on the Atlanta Falcons defense, but he added depth to their linebackers unit. Mingo enjoyed a good stint the Cleveland Browns. During his three years with the team, he recorded 108 total tackles, seven sacks and an interception.

The Atlanta Falcons released the following statement about Barkevious Mingo's arrest:

"Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on the incident. The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

Information about Mingo's recent arrest is being kept in-house. Details haven't been released to the media as of yet. The NFL hasn't released a statement about the incident either.

The league office is expected to release an official statement soon. The NFL usually waits until they have a complete understanding of the situation before speaking. Depending on how the situation plays out, Barkevious Mingo could face some disciplinary action from the NFL.

If Barkevious Mingo is convicted and receives the maximum sentence, his NFL career will be over. The Atlanta Falcons could even release him irrespective of the outcome of the case. His situation is a serious matter, and it's something that the NFL and the Atlanta Falcons do not want to be tied to.

