Why did Ben Johnson turn down Commanders HC job? Report reveals Lions OC's reason for staying in Detroit

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was expected to pursue a head coaching job this off-season. After a successful season as the Lions OC, Johnson garnered interest from teams to be their next head coach. There were eight different head coach openings which have been cut down to two.

Despite being expected to become a head coach of either the Washington Commanders or the Seattle Seahawks, Johnson announced on Tuesday that he has decided to stay with Detroit.

Via Nicki Jhabvala, Johnson informed the Commanders and Seahawks that he intends to stay with the Lions in hopes of chasing a Super Bowl.

"Ben Johnson informed the Commanders and Seahawks today. The reason, I’m told: He wants to win a Super Bowl."

Serving as the Lions' coordinator for his second season, Johnson's offense ranked third in total yards (6,712) and fifth in points scored (461.) His success this season resulted in him having a total of five head coaching interviews.

There were also rumors that his asking price of becoming a head coach was around $15 million. This would have made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. For now, he will be back in Detroit for at least one more season

Who will the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders target for head coach with Ben Johnson staying put in Detroit?

Bill Belichick during New England Patriots Press Conference

With Ben Johnson announcing his return to the Detroit Lions, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Washington Commanders will have to look elsewhere for a new head coach.

There are still many options out there. For starters, New England Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick is still a free agent after not being signed by one of the six teams that have hired a new head coach.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has also been brought up a ton this off-season at getting another head coaching gig after his recent success with the Cowboys.

Other candidates include Houston Texans offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik, former Tennesse Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator, Brian Flores.

