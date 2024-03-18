Why did Bill Belichick bench Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII? Robert Kraft sheds light on ex-Patriots HC's surprising move

Malcolm Butler won two Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots. He was the hero in Super Bowl 49 when he intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass to Ricardo Lockette in the end zone, preserving their 28-24 victory. He earned a Chevrolet truck for his heroics, which was intended for Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady.

Three years later, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t even field Butler for a single snap against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52. As a result, the Eagles scored 41 points and completed 373 passing yards to win the game.

While Belichick’s reasons for benching Butler remain unknown, the issue became the subject of Episode 9 of the Apple TV+ documentary series 'The Dynasty.'

The undrafted cornerback from West Alabama said about not playing during the Super Bowl loss:

“People still ask me about it to this day, ‘Why you ain’t play in the Super Bowl?’ I don’t know, coaches’ decision. But the thing about it is I really don’t know. I really don’t. Just to like, leave me watching my team suffer when I know I can help them, like not one rep. Not one rep.”

Having Malcolm Butler on the field could have changed the game’s outcome in the Patriots’ favor. His presence might have given New England seven Super Bowl titles, the most among NFL teams. Instead, Belichick’s strategy spoiled Brady’s 505-yard, three-touchdown game.

Meanwhile, Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered an explanation regarding Butler’s benching in the same episode:

“What has been told to me is that there was something personal going on between Bill and Malcolm that was not football-related. I always felt that every decision Bill had made had been to put what's in the best interest of the team first and put emotion aside. But with Malcolm, he did just the opposite.”

As it turned out, the 2017 season was Malcolm Butler’s last run with the Patriots. He signed a five-year, $61 million contract to join the Tennessee Titans during their 2018 off-season. He lasted three seasons with the Titans and never made a final NFL roster again after 2020.

The Patriots brought him back during the 2022 offseason but did not make the 53-man final lineup. Butler then worked out with the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons before announcing his retirement on March 9, 2024.

Seth Wickersham offers an explanation about Malcolm Butler’s benching

While Kraft pointed out a possible rift between Belichick and Butler, Seth Wickersham painted a different picture regarding the bizarre saga in his October 2021 book 'It’s Better to be Feared.'

Wickersham wrote that Malcolm Butler was demoted to the depth chart after an altercation with the-then Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. Conversely, the coach was not happy with the defensive back’s effort.

An excerpt from the book reads:

“At the team party after New England’s loss, Butler responded to teammates asking why he was benched by saying, ‘These dudes,’ referring to the coaches ... ‘these mother f***ers.’”

Before the 2017 season, the Patriots signed Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a five-year, $65 million contract. They also have Jonathan Jones, Eric Rowe, and Johnson Bademosi as cornerbacks.