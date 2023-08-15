Why isn't Bill Belichick in Madden 24? Unwrapping Patriots HC's decision 

Long-time Madden fans well know that Bill Belichick and Madden are as likely to join forces as the Chiefs and Bengals. Every year, whispers begin speculating if this will be the year that the Patriots head coach graces the virtual gridiron with his face. Every year, those whispers are silenced with a chuckle as a non-Belichickian likeness loads into the sidelines.

However, what's the deal? Why isn't Bill Belichick in the game alongside the vast majority of the other head coaches? The answer comes from Pats Pulpit via Yahoo Sports, who points the finger at a union that the head coach doesn't subscribe to.

EA Sports has a licensing deal with NFLCA dating back to 2001 that allows coaches to be featured in the game. However, Belichick isn't part of that association and thus didn't give the right for his likeness to be used. In his place have been Chad Masters, Josh Moore, Griffin Murphy and Hal Ophamer; completely made-up people.

He was asked about the Madden likeness or lack thereof at a press conference in 2015, and the coach appeared to be completely oblivious to the game's existence, referring the reporter to John Madden.

Has Bill Belichick ever been in a Madden game?

Bill Belichick at New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

Put simply, allegedly, yes, the head coach has been featured in the video game before as the coach was at one point part of the NFLCA early in his career. However, whether due to the prehistoric video game graphics of the time or because of Bill Belichick's request, the likeness of the coach doesn't come close.

Expand Tweet

Based on the screenshot, it is clear that it has been decades since the coach's inclusion. It might even predate the birth of some of today's rookies in the NFL. The screenshots of the coach in the game appear to come from the era of the PS2, original Xbox, and Gamecube, the bulk of which ran from 2001 until about 2006.

Madden 24 loses Tom Brady

Tom Brady at Birmingham City v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship

The coach's likeness is not in the game and his former quarterback no longer is, either. That is, at least in the simulation franchise mode. Tom Brady, who was on the cover of the game as recently as Madden 22, is now retired. That said, he'll surely be featured in the Madden Ultimate Team mode and many of his records and his legacy score are anticipated to be in the game.