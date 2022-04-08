“Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, that helps, too” - Rams LB Bobby Wagner reveals what made him choose L.A. over Baltimore

The Seattle Seahawks’ loss is the Los Angeles Rams’ gain after Bobby Wagner signed a five-year, $50 million contract with his hometown team. Out of that value, the All-Pro linebacker will get $10 million in guaranteed money and up to $5 million in signing bonuses. He will only count $2.5 million against the cap in 2022, leaving the Rams with around $7 million in cap space.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo revealed that the guaranteed money is comprised of a $3.5 million signing bonus and $6.5 million in his first year with the Rams. Wagner will, also, receive $17.5 million in base salary and can earn up to an additional $23.5 million in incentives.

In his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Utah State alumnus revealed that his decision boiled down to two teams -- the Rams and the Baltimore Ravens. However, continuing his career at home helped settle his decision.

“Yeah, I think, um, you know, it was probably between the Ravens and the Rams. But for sure, they both made a big push at the end, and ultimately, I decided to come home.”

After spending ten seasons in Seattle, Wagner also relishes the idea of staying close to his family.

“I think that was the biggest thing, just staying close to my family. You know, I've been on the west coast for ten years. And so, you know, I was already going to have a big change going to an organization. I didn't want to try to figure out another coast. So you know, West Coast and being close to my family was kind of an ultimate decision.”

Bobby Wagner gives the Los Angeles Rams an unfair advantage

It was shocking for the Seahawks to release Bobby Wagner after a productive season with a career-high 170 tackles and five passes defended. Aside from playing against his former team, at least, twice every season, the Rams’ defensive core convinced him to join the defending Super Bowl champions.

“I mean, you know, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, that helps, too.”

Signing Wagner gives the Rams an enviable defensive unit that is arguably the best in the league. Three-time First-Team All-Pro Jalen Ramsey will lead their secondary while three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald will ignite their pass rush. Leonard Floyd can also reach the quarterback, and A’Shawn Robinson anchors their run defense.

Throw Bobby Wagner into the mix, and the Rams can shut down opponents. He will be responsible for midfield, especially during short to intermediate pass plays.

With Allen Robinson, Cam Akers, Matthew Stafford, and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp leading the way on offense, the Rams will be favorites to win back-to-back Super Bowls. That result would also give Wagner his second Super Bowl win in three appearances.

