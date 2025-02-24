  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Why was Broncos coach Michael Wilhoite arrested? Sean Payton's staff member booked in Denver jail on Sunday

Why was Broncos coach Michael Wilhoite arrested? Sean Payton's staff member booked in Denver jail on Sunday

By Param Nagda
Modified Feb 24, 2025 06:20 GMT
NFL: AUG 11 Preseason Broncos at Colts - Source: Getty
Why was Broncos coach Michael Wilhoite arrested? Sean Payton's staff member booked in Denver jail on Sunday - Source: Getty

Denver Broncos linebacker coach Michael Wilhoite is in hot water. The 38-year-old, who joined the team in 2023 as part of head coach Sean Payton's staff, was reportedly arrested on Sunday on suspicion of second-degree assault of a police officer.

Ad

The details surrounding Wilhoite's arrest remain unclear. He is scheduled to appear in Denver County Court on Monday morning, likely for his bail hearing. 9 News reached out to the Broncos for their comment on the situation. A spokesperson said:

"We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Undrafted coming out of college, Wilhoite spent seven seasons playing in the NFL, six with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the Seattle Seahawks.

His coaching career commenced in 2019 under Payton's tutelage in New Orleans. He served as the Saints' special teams assistant before being promoted to defensive assistant in 2020. He joined the Los Angeles Chargers as the linebackers coach in 2021.

After spending two years in California, he followed Payton to Denver and has spent the last two seasons as the Broncos' outside linebackers coach.

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी