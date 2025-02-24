Why was Broncos coach Michael Wilhoite arrested? Sean Payton's staff member booked in Denver jail on Sunday

Denver Broncos linebacker coach Michael Wilhoite is in hot water. The 38-year-old, who joined the team in 2023 as part of head coach Sean Payton's staff, was reportedly arrested on Sunday on suspicion of second-degree assault of a police officer.

The details surrounding Wilhoite's arrest remain unclear. He is scheduled to appear in Denver County Court on Monday morning, likely for his bail hearing. 9 News reached out to the Broncos for their comment on the situation. A spokesperson said:

"We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information."

Undrafted coming out of college, Wilhoite spent seven seasons playing in the NFL, six with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the Seattle Seahawks.

His coaching career commenced in 2019 under Payton's tutelage in New Orleans. He served as the Saints' special teams assistant before being promoted to defensive assistant in 2020. He joined the Los Angeles Chargers as the linebackers coach in 2021.

After spending two years in California, he followed Payton to Denver and has spent the last two seasons as the Broncos' outside linebackers coach.

