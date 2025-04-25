Why did Browns shockingly trade #2 draft pick to Jaguars? NFL insider reveals reason for Andrew Berry's eye-opening move

When the 2025 NFL Draft began, Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns held the second-overall pick. There was talk about whether they would select Travis Hunter with that second pick to get a two-way player or Abdul Carter to pair him with Myles Garrett. In the end, neither of those eventualities played out as the Browns traded back to the fifth spot, allowing the Jaguars to take their place and select the Colorado player. The Penn State defensive end went next to the Giants.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported why Cleveland decided to trade back, and the answer was revealing. Deshaun Watson has held the team back on the field, but his effect has been felt off the field too. The Browns gave up three first-rounders for the former Texans quarterback, and they traded back with the Jaguars to get more draft depth. Anderson reported a league source saying,

"Because....need multiple players. Traded three 1's for Deshaun Watson remember?"

