Why was Cam Newton benched against Dolphins?

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers entered Sunday seeking a win to get back to .500 for the year. Instead, the final result was a disaster for fans in Carolina.

The Miami Dolphins picked up a 33-10 win as Tua Tagovailoa had a near-perfect day to guide his team to victory. Newton had the opposite day and was actually yanked from the game and put on the bench in favor of P.J. Walker.

So what went so wrong for Newton to be benched just a few games into his heroic return?

Why was Cam Newton benched?

Newton was pulled after going 5/21 for 92 yards and two interceptions. He also only ran for five yards, but did have a rushing touchdown on the day. Walker came in and didn't do much better, throwing for 87 yards and an interception.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Cam Newton was benched after a tough day against Miami: Cam Newton was benched after a tough day against Miami: https://t.co/2TraD8j3At

The game did start as a close affair and was tied 7-7 after Newton ran in his lone touchdown of the day. Then came two consecutive drives that ended with an interception, with the Dolphins punching in a touchdown after the second to make it 14-7.

Newton and the Panthers offense could not move the ball, and a Dolphins fumble gifted them a field goal before halftime to make it 21-10 in favor of Miami. Two more awful drives in the second half caused Matt Rhule to pull Newton after the third quarter.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX The Panthers are 0-10 in their last 10 games started by Cam Newton dating back to 2018. The Panthers are 0-10 in their last 10 games started by Cam Newton dating back to 2018. https://t.co/8VhQGihrAa

The Panthers are now 0-2 with Newton as their starting quarterback this season after he initially showed up and scored a few touchdowns in his return against the Arizona Cardinals. This is not what the Panthers, their fans, or Newton had in mind upon his return.

Carolina is now 5-7 with four losses behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South division. A wild-card berth is possible, but time is running out and Newton's play is not going to inspire much confidence.

Rhule benching Newton serves as a statement that even with the quarterback's $4.5 million guaranteed deal, the sole goal is to win. That is why the team brought Newton aboard in the first place after Sam Darnold left with an injury.

One positive for the Panthers is that they have an upcoming bye in Week 13. Newton can figure out his mistakes and get right for the final five games of the year. If he struggles in Week 14, he may be on an even shorter leash before Walker gets back onto the field.

