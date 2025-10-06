"Why he's Cardi boyfriend": NFL fans react to Stefon Diggs' viral NBA Youngboy rap after 23-20 win vs. former team Bills

Stefon Diggs returned to Buffalo on Sunday as the New England Patriots came up against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. The Bills, who were undefeated, entered the Week 5 game as a 7.5-point favorite, but went on to suffer a 23-20 loss at the hands of the Patriots.This was a revenge game for Diggs, who was traded to the Houston Texans in April 2024, and he made that evident. The veteran wide receiver was traded along with a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a 2024 second-round selection.Stefon Diggs recorded 10 receptions for 146 yards in the game, marking his second consecutive 100-yard game. The wide receiver made it clear to NBC’s Melissa Stark after the encounter that his performance was personal.“Obviously, I love those guys, still got a good relationship with them, have a lot of respect for them,” Diggs said. “But I love the game of football more and every time I come out here I try to prove it, not only to them but to myself.”Following the game, Stefon Diggs went live on Instagram, vibing enthusiastically to NBA Youngboy's “Shot Callin,” which is all about proving oneself in the face of adversity and doubt. This was a clear troll of the Bills and has generated a lot of reactions from NFL fans.Here's a look at some of the reactions online:Jaynesha Anne @JayneshaA16324LINK@KollegeKidd exactly why he cardi boyfriend they twins lolEshani Verma @eshaniverma809LINK@KollegeKidd hat locker room must’ve been lit🔥Baby Bull @BTCBabyBullLINK@KollegeKidd “Real Member”3 20 3 Committi Tay @CommittiTay_LINK@KollegeKidd Yea but they wont beat JacksonvilleSetThePl4y @SetThePl4yLINK@KollegeKidd Turn upShamel @Melly_lewLINK@KollegeKidd @SavageSports_ not only are we BACK but we are likableStefon Diggs rains praises on Drake Maye Drake Maye was outstanding for the Patriots on Sunday to hand the Bills their first defeat of the season. This ignited a lot of praise from Stefon Diggs while speaking with Melissa Starks after the game.“I'm just so proud of these guys,&quot; Diggs said. &quot;His first time on primetime, I can't tell ... the way to bounce back, he's a hell of a player, you know what I'm saying? I'm just happy to be a part of this thing.”During the final drive of the game, Maye stiff-armed multiple Buffalo Bills defenders, creating the impression that his playing style resembles that of the reigning NFL MVP, Josh Allen.“He was running around,&quot; Diggs said. &quot;He was making plays. You can't say he didn't look Josh Allen-like, but that's Drake Maye. We played good football. We were being us. We were part of being our identity. ... Good quarterback play, good running back play, good team ball.&quot;Maye completed 23 of 30 passes for 273 yards to lead the Patriots to the win. He will aim to bring out more performances like that as the season progresses.