  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Why he's Cardi boyfriend": NFL fans react to Stefon Diggs' viral NBA Youngboy rap after 23-20 win vs. former team Bills

"Why he's Cardi boyfriend": NFL fans react to Stefon Diggs' viral NBA Youngboy rap after 23-20 win vs. former team Bills

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 06, 2025 17:31 GMT
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Stefon Diggs returned to Buffalo on Sunday as the New England Patriots came up against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. The Bills, who were undefeated, entered the Week 5 game as a 7.5-point favorite, but went on to suffer a 23-20 loss at the hands of the Patriots.

Ad

This was a revenge game for Diggs, who was traded to the Houston Texans in April 2024, and he made that evident. The veteran wide receiver was traded along with a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a 2024 second-round selection.

Stefon Diggs recorded 10 receptions for 146 yards in the game, marking his second consecutive 100-yard game. The wide receiver made it clear to NBC’s Melissa Stark after the encounter that his performance was personal.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Obviously, I love those guys, still got a good relationship with them, have a lot of respect for them,” Diggs said. “But I love the game of football more and every time I come out here I try to prove it, not only to them but to myself.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Following the game, Stefon Diggs went live on Instagram, vibing enthusiastically to NBA Youngboy's “Shot Callin,” which is all about proving oneself in the face of adversity and doubt. This was a clear troll of the Bills and has generated a lot of reactions from NFL fans.

Ad
Ad

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Stefon Diggs rains praises on Drake Maye

Drake Maye was outstanding for the Patriots on Sunday to hand the Bills their first defeat of the season. This ignited a lot of praise from Stefon Diggs while speaking with Melissa Starks after the game.

“I'm just so proud of these guys," Diggs said. "His first time on primetime, I can't tell ... the way to bounce back, he's a hell of a player, you know what I'm saying? I'm just happy to be a part of this thing.”
Ad

During the final drive of the game, Maye stiff-armed multiple Buffalo Bills defenders, creating the impression that his playing style resembles that of the reigning NFL MVP, Josh Allen.

“He was running around," Diggs said. "He was making plays. You can't say he didn't look Josh Allen-like, but that's Drake Maye. We played good football. We were being us. We were part of being our identity. ... Good quarterback play, good running back play, good team ball."

Maye completed 23 of 30 passes for 273 yards to lead the Patriots to the win. He will aim to bring out more performances like that as the season progresses.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications