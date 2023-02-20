Why did Clyde Edwards-Helaire miss Super Bowl parade? Fresh report reveals whereabouts of Chiefs RB

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off a Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. We've seen many players make the rounds on social media celebrating the victory and having a good time with one another.

While most everyone on the Chiefs celebrated the victory, Edwards-Helaire was absent during the team's Super Bowl parade.

He skipped the parade to walk down the runway for Daniel's Leather at New York Fashion Week.

He met up and spoke with furrier Nadeem Waheed and Waheed was happy to welcome him during the fashion show. Daniels Leather captioned an Instagram video featuring the running back with the following:

"Happy to welcome 2022-2023 Super Bowl champ @clyde_22 to Daniel’s leather family. He will be walking in my NYFW show tonight. We are coming with an Amazing show and will go live at 9 pm."

Edwards-Helaire was excited to see Wadeem's leather in person and was delighted to be present at the fashion show. As he said:

"Man, it's always been a privilege to be able to see (Wadeem's) leather and follow him, but being here in person and being here to lay eyes on everything, it's gonna be something special. See you guys at the fashion show tonight. We're gonna take over."

Why didn't Clyde Edwards-Helaire suit up for the Chiefs during the Super Bowl?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the team's first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft and had the most productive season of his career during his rookie season. He set career-highs in rushing yards, attempts, touchdowns, receptions, and receiving yards in that campaign.

He followed up with a decent sophomore season but missed seven games due to injury. This past season, he only played in 10 games. He lost his starting job to rookie running back Isiah Pacheco due to lack of production and injuries.

On November 23, 2022, Edwards-Helaire was placed on injured reserve and wasn't activated until Super Bowl week. Despite being active, he did not suit up for the game.

Overall, this season, Edwards-Helaire has carried the ball 71 times for 302 yards and three touchdowns. He has also caught 17 passes for 151 yards and three scores.

The Chiefs' backfield was led by rookie seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco this season, with veteran Jerick McKinnon playing a large role too. It will be interesting to see how often Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be used next season, or if his time with the franchise is coming to an end.

