Why didn’t Jordan Love get a turkey on Thanksgiving? NFL fans come up with theory over Fox’s lapse after Packers-Lions

Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to an upset win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Love was solid as the quarterback went 22-for-32 for 268 yards and three touchdowns. It was a great performance and after the win, Love was interviewed and he was searching for a turkey leg to eat.

On Thanksgiving, a turkey is usually around for players to eat after the game during their post-game interview. But, there was no turkey available in the Packers game as some people believe commentator Greg Olsen ate it not knowing it was the only turkey made.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"It isn’t an NFL gameday without a conspiracy theory, be sure to share this with *that* uncle. this Turducken was presented to Greg Olsen to show to the camera but he went and destroyed it, not knowing it was the only one prepped. this is why Jordan Love didn’t get a turkey leg."

During the interview, the reporter told Jordan Love there was no turkey available for him to eat.

Expand Tweet

Along with thinking Olsen ate it, some other fans came up with other ideas as to why Love and the Packers weren't able to get a turkey.

Expand Tweet

"What happened is @NFLonFOX had a special thing with the turkey planned for the Lions and it fell apart when the Packers flipped the script on them. Unbelievably disrespectful to everyone who Loves the Packers."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As of right now, Fox has yet to comment on why turkey was not available for Jordan Love and the Packers following their upset win on Thanksgiving.

NFL Thanksgiving Games recap: Jordan Love balls out, Cowboys thump Commanders

In the first game on Thanksgiving, the Green Bay Packers stunned the Detroit Lions 29-22.

Green Bay and Detroit both scored touchdowns on their first possessions of the game, but turnovers ended up being costly for the Lions. Jared Goff had a fumble returned for a touchdown, while Detroit also went for it multiple times on fourth down to no success.

In the second game, the Dallas Cowboys routed the Washington Commanders 45-10 at home. Dallas led 20-10 at halftime and blew the game open with 25 points in the fourth quarter. Dak Prescott went 22-for-32 for 331 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

The final game on Thanksgiving saw the San Francisco 49ers pick up a 31-13 road win over the Seattle Seahawks.