Why didn’t NFL postpone Dolphins-Chiefs? League official explains rationale behind avoiding Steelers-Bills precedent

The NFL has postponed the Super Wildcard Weekend between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. State Governor Kathy Hochul announced in a press conference that the game will now kick-off at 4:30 PM EST on Monday. It was initially scheduled for 1 PM EST on Sunday.

The game between the Bills and Steelers was postponed due to the ongoing weather emergency in New York State. Governor Hochul announced a complete travel ban in Erie County.

Since yesterday, the Highmark Stadium has been drenched in snow, and the Bills summoned fans to help shovel it off the playing surface. The weather in Buffalo was expected to be 25°F with three to four inches of snowfall. The dangerous conditions prompted the postponement of the playoff clash.

The terrible weather conditions aren't limited to Buffalo. The weather in Kansas City is as brutal as New York State. Despite that, the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled to kick off on time.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins won't be postponed despite bad weather

Fans on social media wondered why the Chiefs and the Dolphins' matchup wasn't postponed like the Bills and Steelers' game despite similar inclement weather conditions. ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques has the answer. The Dolphins beat writer asked a league official why the Chiefs and Dolphins' game is going ahead. They replied:

"There are no public safety travel concerns for getting to the stadium for fans, the clubs, stadium personnel or public authorities.”

Per the NFL, traveling to Arrowhead Stadium will be arduous for both teams, fans, and officials but not as dangerous as it would be to Orchard Park for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers' game.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins weather update

The game between the Chiefs and the Dolphins is shaping up to be an uncomfortable experience for everyone involved. Per weather predictions, the temperature will hit 3°F, with wind chills of -30 degrees, three inches of snow, and 29 miles per hour gusts of chilly winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning and warned residents that they could suffer frostbite if they aren't careful. The conditions are less than ideal for a football game, but the NFL plans to go ahead with the fixture as scheduled.