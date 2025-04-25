"Why is everyone in up roar about Shedeur Sanders?" - Micah Parsons compares Colorado QB's slide to Lamar Jackson

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had an uplifting message for Shedeur Sanders after the Colorado quarterback went undrafted on Thursday. Many were surprised that Sanders was not among the top 32 picks on Day 1 of the draft, but Parsons used Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as an example to downplay the concern around Sanders' stock.

"Lamar Jackson arguably one of the greatest qbs in college football ever fell to pick 32 why is everyone in up roar about shedur? I feel like these things happen in the draft every year!" Parsons tweeted on Friday.

Jackson played three seasons at Louisville and won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 in his sophomore year. The Ravens then drafted him with the No. 32 pick in the 2018 draft.

Since then, Jackson has won two MVP awards and has established himself as one of the finest QBs in the NFL. He has also earned four Pro Bowl honors.

In his tweet, Parsons appeared to suggest that players who get drafted later can also achieve success in the big league. However, there was plenty of attention on Sanders since he did not get drafted in Round 1 on Thursday.

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be taken as an early Day 2 pick in 2025 NFL draft

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be taken early on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft. As per reports, the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers have been monitoring a move for the Colorado QB.

Sanders is considered one of the best players remaining in the draft. The Colorado QB threw for 4,137 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his final college season, winning the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award.

Last week, Colorado retired Sanders' No. 2 jersey at Folsom Field. The quarterback was honored at CU's spring football game.

