“Why the f**k would I care?”: Mike Vrabel makes feelings known on Patriots' 4-13 disaster ahead of 2025 NFL season

The New England Patriots have plenty of new faces around the facility in Foxborough, including head coach Mike Vrabel. Following a rough 4-13 campaign, the front office ultimately elected to move on from Jerod Mayo after his first year, bringing in a seasoned head coach in Vrabel.

Entering the 2025 season, expectations following an active offseason in New England. On Monday morning, Mike Vrabel touched on his feelings on the team entering the offseason, putting blinders on a lowly overall performance from the Patriots in 2024.

Speaking on the franchise's show, "Forged," Vrabel dismissed the 2024 season's disappointments:

"Why the f**k would I care about what happened last year? I'm worried about what's going to go right today and tomorrow and the next day. We're not worried about what went wrong. We're focused on what's going to go right." (1:50)

Vrabel is looking to bring the 'Patriot Way' back to New England, hoisting three Super Bowls as a player in his eight seasons with the Patriots under Bill Belichick.

Patriots favored in 11 games in 2025

Entering the team's offseason programs, New England could see a massive swing in this year's record from last season. The Patriots have added talent around their franchise quarterback, Drake Maye, and bolstered their offensive front to protect the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With Vrabel leading a talented group into OTAs, many are expecting vast improvement from the team in 2025, including sportsbooks. According to DraftKings Sportsbook's odds, New England is favored in 11 of their 17 games this season, with a projected over-under win total of 8.5 games.

New England is favored over:

Raiders in Week 1 (-3.5)

Steelers in Week 3 (-1.5)

Panthers in Week 4 (-3.5)

Saints in Week 6 (-3)

Titans in Week 7 (-1.5)

Browns in Week 8 (-5.5)

Falcons in Week 9 (-3)

Jets in Week 11 (-5.5)

Giants in Week 13 (-3),

Jets in Week 17 (-1.5)

Dolphins in Week 18 (-2.5)

It will be interesting to see if they can get the job done and make the postseason for the first time since the 2021 season.

