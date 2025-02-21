“Why the f**k do ya’ll play on this sh*t?” - Maxx Crosby recounts Travis Kelce’s furious reaction to playing vs. Raiders in Oakland Coliseum

The state of NFL stadiums are top-tier but some of the buildings are better than others. One example of this was Oakland Coliseum, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders when they were located in California. The stadium was a multi-purpose stadium and the building was also designed for Major League Baseball games to be played there by the Athletics.

When playing at Oakland Coliseum, there were parts of the infield dirt on the NFL field and the warning track was part of the end zone. While speaking on his "The Rush" podcast on Thursday, Maxx Crosby shared a conversation in a game that he had with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce while playing at Oakland Coliseum and how the field felt like concrete to play on.

“I'll never forget we played Kansas City, the second game, it was like a day game in Oakland, but Kelce was bi**hing so much about the f**king dirt on the field, he was like, ‘Why the f**k do ya’ll play on this sh*t?’ because he caught a nasty like crossing route or whatever, and landed, like straight on his elbow. It's literally landing on concrete,” Crosby said.

It was a known secret that playing in Oakland was not the players' favorite due to the field, and one of them has discussed it after all these years.

Will Maxx Crosby get traded this offseason?

Maxx Crosby has been in trade talks this offseason as he reportedly wants to be part of a contending team. The four-time Pro Bowler has only played in one playoff game in his six-year career. However, what the Las Vegas Raiders have done in terms of leadership structure should keep him in the Black and Gold.

The team has improved the coaching and general manager situation, going from Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco to Pete Carroll and John Spytek. While there is still time to maneuver the roster as free agency has not started, establishing a direction and having quality leadership is key for the Raiders to continue marching in the right direction.

