Why was Frank Clark arrested? Chiefs star reportedly carried Uzi in Lambo SUV

Frank Clark was pulled over by the Los Angeles Police Department around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday for a vehicle code violation.

When the LAPD pulled over Clark, one of the officers noticed an open duffle bag in the back seat of his SUV. In that duffle bag, the LAPD reported that they saw a firearm sticking out. The gun that Frank Clark had in his duffle bag was an Uzi.

Under California law, a person is guilty of carrying a concealed firearm when they carry a gun but do not keep it in a locked container or the vehicle's trunk.

The LAPD took Clark into custody Sunday night. Frank Clark posted his $35,000 bond and was released at 2:30 p.m. The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Frank Clark in 2019 and signed him to a five-year, $105 million contract. Clark is entering his third season with the Chiefs in 2021.

Kansas City told reporters they were aware of Frank Clark being arrested but had no further comment on the situation. What kind of disciplinary action will Frank Clark face from the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs?

Will Frank Clark receive disciplinary action from the Chiefs or NFL?

The NFL has a strict gun and weapons policy. This applies to employees, clubs, and players.

If an NFL player violates the policy on guns and other weapons, they're subject to disciplinary action. It could be a suspension from playing as well as a heavy fine. If the firearm that a player is found carrying is not licensed, they will be subjected to further penalties by the NFL and law enforcement.

According to police records, Frank Clark is due in court on gun charges after Week 6 of the upcoming NFL season.

Frank Clark was asked how he felt ahead of the 2021-2022 season a couple of days before his arrest and he said:

"Just extreme focus. You've got to digest everything to be able to come back with a clear mindset going into each year. Basically, it's hard to wash out that taste of losing the Super Bowl, but that's why you have the offseason, so you can come back, go recuperate and come back with a fresh mindset into training camp."

The NFL will wait until the legal situation plays out before taking any disciplinary action against Clark. That doesn't mean the Chiefs will not take their own disciplinary action against him. Especially with Andy Reid having a "stay out of trouble" talk with his players before training camp.

