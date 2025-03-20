"Why are we getting rid of it?" - 2x Super Bowl champ takes issue with Packers' proposal to ban "tush push" play

For the past three seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles have terrorized teams with the tush push. While several other teams also use it, none does it as often and with as much efficiency as the reigning Super Bowl champions. However, their unstoppable move could soon be outlawed as the Green Bay Packers proposed a plan to the NFL to ban the play.

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland took exception to the proposal and argued there's no basis to prohibit the Eagles or any other team from using the Tush Push. On NFL Live, the two-time Super Bowl champion said:

"There's been no data that's come out and said that this play is dangerous from a health and safety standpoint. So why are we getting rid of it? Because most of the NFL can't stop it? Okay, go out practice and get better. The play is open to everybody."

McFarland added that the Packers should learn how to run the play rather than trying to get it outlawed if they believe it's impossible to stop:

"If you can't stop it, why don't you implement it yourself on your team? So I think this is a legal play. This is a good play. For those who will cry and get rid of it, I got one thing to say to you, get better at it. Defend it. If you can't defend it, then maybe you should try doing this yourself."

Tush push ban to be discussed at NFL's Annual League Meeting

On Wednesday, the NFL confirmed that the Packers have officially submitted their proposal to have the tush push banned. Per the league, Green Bay is seeking an amendment of Rule 12, Section 1 of the NFL's rulebook. It pertains to blocking and the use of hands and arms. Their official proposal is:

"To prohibit an offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap.”

The Packers believe the quarterback getting a push from the running back and fullback after the ball is snapped should be illegal. For Green Bay's proposal to pass, 24 of the 32 owners would have to vote yes to banning the plan.

It'll be difficult for them to sell it as the league's internal data suggest that no player has suffered an injury on a tush push play. It remains to be seen how the owners vote but it's unlikely that the proposal will pass.

