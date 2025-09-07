  • home icon
  "Why is a grown man using a Stanley Cup": NFL fans ridicule Joe Burrow before Bengals' season opener in Cleveland 

“Why is a grown man using a Stanley Cup”: NFL fans ridicule Joe Burrow before Bengals' season opener in Cleveland 

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 07, 2025 15:50 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
NFL fans ridicule Joe Burrow before Bengals season opener in Cleveland - Source: Imagn

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a polarizing figure among NFL fans and the two-time Pro Bowler attracted social media's attention ahead of the team's season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

As the Bengals aim to start the season with a win for the first time since 2021, Joe Burrow arrived for the Week 1 clash in his pregame fit. In a clip shared by NFL on X, the star quarterback is sipping something from his Stanley cup.

Joe Burrow's choice of pregame accessory didn't please fans, who made their displeasure known on X.

"Why is a grown man using a Stanley cup…."
"Joe Burrow uses a Stanley cup."
"Look at Clark Kent handsome fella …Bengals got a Ferrari OF and a no Brakes DF."
"Is he really drinking out of a Stanley?"
"And still won't win anything with that defense."
"So mediocre."
The Joe Burrow-led offense shone during the preseason games as the Bengals scored four touchdowns on five offensive possessions. Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will be crucial offensive weapons for the team heading into the season opener.

Browns defensive end sends stern message for Joe Burrow ahead of Bengals clash

The Bengals' clash against the Browns will feature a tough battle between quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive end Myles Garrett. The Browns' six-time Pro Bowler has a stern warning for the Bengals quarterback ahead of Sunday's clash.

“No,” Garrett said on Burrow escaping him.

Garrett has sacked Burrow nine times in eight meetings and their matchup in the season opener could play crucial role in the outcome of the game.

Although the Browns defensive end has gotten the better of Burrow a few times, Garrett respects the opposing quaterback.

“He is just very calm, very supportive of his teammates. Always see him running up to them and celebrating their success. A hell of a competitor, but not a big vocal in your face guy,” Garrett said. “And he competes. I would say he does it the right way and just has fun doing it. You can see the joy he has in playing the game, but he does it so smooth. He’s got his own style when he’s out there.”

The matchup between the division rivals is set to be an entertaining watch with both teams aiming for an early advantage heading into the Week 1 clash on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

