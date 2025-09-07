“Why is a grown man using a Stanley Cup”: NFL fans ridicule Joe Burrow before Bengals' season opener in Cleveland 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a polarizing figure among NFL fans and the two-time Pro Bowler attracted social media's attention ahead of the team's season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.As the Bengals aim to start the season with a win for the first time since 2021, Joe Burrow arrived for the Week 1 clash in his pregame fit. In a clip shared by NFL on X, the star quarterback is sipping something from his Stanley cup.Joe Burrow's choice of pregame accessory didn't please fans, who made their displeasure known on X.&quot;Why is a grown man using a Stanley cup….&quot;𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 @fantasizemafiaLINKwhy is a grown man using a Stanley cup….&quot;Joe Burrow uses a Stanley cup.&quot;egoMamba @egoMambaLINKJoe Burrow uses a stanley cup&quot;Look at Clark Kent handsome fella …Bengals got a Ferrari OF and a no Brakes DF.&quot;Dre @AndreaT95573503LINKLook at Clark Kent handsome fella …Bengals got a Ferrari OF and a no Brakes DF&quot;Is he really drinking out of a Stanley?&quot;Kevin Burkholder @LJFORMVP8LINKIs he really drinking out of a stanley?&quot;And still won't win anything with that defense.&quot;Blackrypto @BeyondEdd22LINKAnd still won't win anything with that defense 🤣&quot;So mediocre.&quot;Keith @absolute_bolloxLINKSo mediocre.The Joe Burrow-led offense shone during the preseason games as the Bengals scored four touchdowns on five offensive possessions. Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will be crucial offensive weapons for the team heading into the season opener.Browns defensive end sends stern message for Joe Burrow ahead of Bengals clashThe Bengals' clash against the Browns will feature a tough battle between quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive end Myles Garrett. The Browns' six-time Pro Bowler has a stern warning for the Bengals quarterback ahead of Sunday's clash.“No,” Garrett said on Burrow escaping him.Garrett has sacked Burrow nine times in eight meetings and their matchup in the season opener could play crucial role in the outcome of the game.Although the Browns defensive end has gotten the better of Burrow a few times, Garrett respects the opposing quaterback.“He is just very calm, very supportive of his teammates. Always see him running up to them and celebrating their success. A hell of a competitor, but not a big vocal in your face guy,” Garrett said. “And he competes. I would say he does it the right way and just has fun doing it. You can see the joy he has in playing the game, but he does it so smooth. He’s got his own style when he’s out there.”The matchup between the division rivals is set to be an entertaining watch with both teams aiming for an early advantage heading into the Week 1 clash on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field.