“Why isn’t this banned yet”: NFL fans react as Eagles use tush push play for first TD in preseason game vs Bengals

The 2025 preseason started for the Philadelphia Eagles, and as soon as the team got close to the end zone, it was time for the tush push. The famous play from the past two seasons returned, and Tanner McKee scored a touchdown running behind his offensive line.

The Eagles had to fight for the play during the offseason publicly. The Green Bay Packers tabled a proposal to officially ban the tush push, but they couldn't muster enough votes to make the ban official. Although the discussion is likely to return in 2026, it will remain available for one more season.

To see the tush push in the first game of the preseason had fans annoyed with how successful the play is. Their reactions on Twitter were mostly negative, with many calling for a ban to be applied:

"Why isn’t this banned yet?", asked one fan.

"Yeah let’s ban this crap already", said a second fan.

"1st TD of the season comes off a Tush Push. F***, we’re so back" was another reaction.

Minuteman @UDelUMass You tried to ban it! Keep that play outta your mouth

cenaheelnation🪖 @IDKADH_ Now that I’m thinking about it they might need to ban this

Shock⚡ @Shockwavious_ Still the best team in the NFL

The Eagles heavily criticized teams after the Packers' proposal was tabled. Running back Saquon Barkley said in May that "If you don't like it, get better at stopping it. It's not like a play that we only do. Everyone tries it, we're just super successful at it."

U.S. President Donald Trump voiced support for the tush push during the Eagles' White House visit

After their Super Bowl win, Philadelphia visited the White House, contrary to their decision in 2018. When Donald Trump was on the podium, he voiced his personal support for the tush push, telling head coach Nick Sirianni that he was against the proposed ban:

"I hope they keep that play, Coach. They're talking about getting rid of that play, I understand. They should keep it. I like it. It's sort of exciting and different."

In May, the Eagles discovered that their famous play would remain for at least one more season. NFL owners met to discuss league-wide issues, and the play remained legal after it became clear that there was not enough support to vote for a ban.

