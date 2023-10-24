Why was Jackson Mahomes' felony sexual assault hearing cancelled? Everything we know so far

Jackson Mahomes was supposed to have his felony sexual assault hearing today. That has been cancelled. The hearing was supposed to occur in August, but the judge presiding over the case contracted COVID-19. It was then delayed until today, but has not taken place.

It was cancelled because Mahomes' lawyers asked for a continuance. A scheduling conference that is set for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday will be held instead, according to the court records.

Prosecutors charged the Kansas City Chiefs' star's brother in early May with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery. These largely came from an incident in February following the Super Bowl when Mahomes was accused of grabbing a woman by the throat and kissing her against her will. This took place in the office of the Overland Park restaurant she was the owner of.

He also had a misdemeanor count of battery after allegedly assaulting a waiter at the same restaurant. Patrick Mahomes' brother is out on a $100,000 bond. The restaurant owner later admitted that what had happened resulted in a stunning drop in business. She also admitted that she didn't feel safe anymore:

“Since it’s occurred, my safety is definitely at risk,” she told The Star. “I’m feeling attacked by people I’ve never met. Why do victims not come forward? It’s because this is how they get treated.”

Mahomes has frequently gotten in trouble for this restaurant, and now he awaits his future as the hearing has been cancelled for now. The next steps are currently not clear for the embattled youth.

Jackson Mahomes and Taylor Swift

Mahomes committed the alleged sexual assault in February of 2022. In 2021, he had been at the same restaurant stirring up trouble after the restaurant allegedly didn't accomodate his friends and himself.

According to a recent update by Radar Online, Jackson Mahomes' hearing has been postponed to early 2024. Further details on the matter are yet to be made public.

Under fire Jackson Mahomes spent time with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift showing up at a Kansas City game to support Travis Kelce isn't all that surprising anymore. She's been at a few games since they started a relationship. This weekend, Jackson Mahomes was in the same suite.

The controversial brother of Patrick Mahomes was up there with Swift and Brittany Mahomes, Patrick's wife. This isn't all that surprising, but considering the younger Jackson Mahomes was facing a serious legal battle, it's of note that he was at the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.