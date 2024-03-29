Why Jerod Mayo's Patriots will begin offseason workouts before most NFL teams in 2024

The New England Patriots will start a new chapter in 2024 as Jerod Mayo takes the reigns as head coach. Following over two decades of the Bill Belichick era, the organization looks to reclaim its status as a winning franchise.

On Friday, the NFL announced the dates for offseason workouts. Jerod Mayo's Patriots and six other NFL teams are scheduled to kick off ahead of others in the league.

This early start is facilitated by the NFL's provision allowing teams with new head coaches to initiate offseason activities two weeks earlier, providing valuable time for the coach and team to familiarize themselves with one another.

As Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shared on X, the seven teams are also granted an additional mini camp for veteran players, slated to coincide at the end of April, during the same week as the NFL Draft.

When will Jerod Mayo's Patriots report to offseason workouts?

Jerod Mayo's New England Patriots, along with the Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, and Seattle Seahawks, have opted to commence their offseason workouts on Monday, April 8, 2024, a week later than the initial start date of Tuesday, April 2, 2024, chosen by the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Washington Commanders.

However, all the teams will operate within the designated timeframe before the remaining NFL teams commence their offseason workouts on Monday, April 15, 2024.

When questioned by MassLive about the delayed start, Jerod Mayo said he wants to ensure the coaching staff is ready before the players arrive.

Mayo said:

“Look, there’s still going to be time to put this thing together. As the staff continues to gel not only on the coaching side but also on the scouting side, as the team continues to gel, I just want to make sure that we as coaches are all on the same page before we get with the players."

Mayo also noted the importance of the offseason program and how it will lead to success during the season:

“And then once again, you don’t win games in the spring, but you can lose them. I don’t want to fall into that trap. I want to make sure that we’re all pulling in the same direction.”