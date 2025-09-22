  • home icon
  • "Why can't Jerry Jones do moves like this": NFL fans react as the Colts sign free agent CB Mike Hilton 

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Sep 22, 2025 18:52 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Following Kenny Moore’s injury against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts have taken a proactive step in boosting their depth chart with Mike Hilton. The team has reportedly sealed a deal with the former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback, who was a free agent.

Hilton is reuniting with the Colts' defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, who served as his defensive coordinator for the four seasons he played as the primary slot cornerback with the Bengals. The Colts had shown interest in signing him prior to Moore’s injury on Sunday.

Mike Hilton was in training camp with the Miami Dolphins before the start of the season, before he was eventually cut in August. The Ole Miss alum, who recorded an interception and five passes defended in ten starts for the Bengals last season, is set to cover for Kenny Moore

Moore exited the game against the Titans on Sunday, 12 minutes after he made a pick-six off rookie quarterback Cam Ward. According to Colts’ coach Shane Steichen in his postgame press conference, he is said to be dealing with a calf injury, which suggests some time out.

The swiftness of the Indianapolis Colts in bringing in Mike Hilton following Kenny Moore's injury has generated a lot of reactions from NFL fans. The team has had an astonishing start to the 2025 season, staying undefeated, and will be looking to keep that up.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Amid Mike Hilton's acquisition, the Colts will be without Kenny Moore for a couple of weeks

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared an injury update on Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore on Monday. The player is said to have avoided a major injury, but will be sidelined for a couple of weeks.

#Colts Pro Bowl DB Kenny Moore II suffered a calf injury in Sunday's win, and he's expected to miss a couple of weeks, source says. Not a major injury. For depth, the team is signing veteran CB Mike Hilton to their practice squad,” Rapoport wrote on X.
Moore stands out as one of the Colts' top defensive talents and a cornerstone of Lou Anarumo's defensive strategy. His absence will require the team to make adjustments for their upcoming game against the LA Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in Week 4, as Mike Hilton comes in.

The Indianapolis Colts’ defense appears to be on the route to redemption under the leadership of Anarumo. They will look to keep up the momentum in the absence of Kenny Moore.

