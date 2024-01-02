Why did the Jets release Dalvin Cook? Star RB's exit explained

The New York Jets and Dalvin Cook experiment is officially over after the two agreed to part ways. With the Jets season now over as they sit at 6-10 on the season entering Week 18, there is nothing to play for.

When Cook was signed in the offseason, it was seen as a great move for the organization as the thought was to pair him with Aaron Rodgers and make the Jets formidable offensively.

Of course, we know what happened with Rodgers, and Cook has been on the outside looking in when it comes to the offense all season. His highest rushing total in a game this year was 35 yards in the Week 13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, he is a free agent as the Jets look to keep giving carries to Breece Hall.

Why did the Jets release Dalvin Cook?

Cook joined the Jets as the thought was the team was going to be in the hunt for a Super Bowl with Rodgers and a stellar defense, but just four snaps into the season, Rodgers tore his Achilles and with it went the Jets season.

Now, with Cook and the Jets parting ways, it is clear that the former Minnesota Vikings running back wants a chance at a Super Bowl ring.

Expand Tweet

Now, which team would want to sign Cook remains to be seen, but there are a host of teams who could do with his services and it will be a fascinating watch to see where he lands.

Expand Tweet

Who could Dalvin Cook sign with?

New York Jets v Denver Broncos

The most obvious team that Cook "could" sign for is the Dallas Cowboys and it will no doubt be mentioned in the national media.

The Cowboys' run game with Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle hasn't produced the results many thought, which includes just 61 yards against the Detroit Lions. Many analysts have pinpointed the lack of run game as the biggest reason why Dallas won't go far in the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams are another interesting option as they could pair Cook with Kyren Williams as a tantalizing prospect. The Lions, Eagles, and 49ers don't need another running back, so that takes us to the AFC.

Baltimore and Miami don't, but what about the Kansas City Chiefs? Or the Buffalo Bills? Both could do with Dalvin Cook's services. We imagine that Cook won't be short on offers in the coming days.