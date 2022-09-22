Why did Bengals QB Joe Burrow delete Instagram and Twitter accounts?

During a meeting with the press, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow admitted that he’s deleted both Twitter and Instagram from his phone.

After suffering back-to-back losses against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, Burrow has been taking massive heat on social media. However, he claimed that the apps have been off of his phone for “a while” now, having deleted them some time ago.

“What’s great is I don’t have Twitter or Instagram right now, so I’ve seen none of it. We’re focused on what’s going on in here. I’m sure it’s not a very good reaction, but I think it’ll be a different reaction as we get going here.”

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals lost 23-20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers and 20-17 to the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback has been lackluster on the stat sheet this season. He has recorded 537 passing yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Not only that, Burrow has also suffered 13 sacks this season. Normally, that would be attributed to an offensive line issue. But with the franchise spending big on talent this offseason in that particular area, the team could be looking at Burrow as the possible reason.

We’ll see how it goes on Sunday as Joe Burrow and the Bengals head on the road to The Big Apple as they take on the New York Jets. The Jets are coming off a storybook win against the Cleveland Browns. Coming from being dead in the water, they pulled off an 11th-hour comeback to clinch a victory by scoring two touchdowns in one minute.

Cincinnati will have their work cut out for them on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Why is Joe Burrow going through a slump?

Call it a Super Bowl hangover, call it a tough start to the season, but however you put it, it’s all the same thing: Joe Burrow is not at the top of his game.

It appears that he’s taken steps to avoid the negativity from his poor play, having deleted social media, likely in an attempt to focus on his game.

The Bengals have been substandard to start off the 2022-23 NFL campaign.

Last season, it was a magical time for the Cincinnati franchise and their city, making the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988. Now, it appears that it’s back to the same old Bengals, with the team slumping to an 0-2 start.

