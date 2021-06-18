Why has the NFL suspended Jordan Willis and when will the 49ers' DL return to play?

Jordan Willis will be suspended for the first six games of the 2021 season. The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that Willis would be suspended without pay.

He is serving a six-game suspension because he violated the NFL's policy on consuming performance-enhancing substances. However, Jordan Willis can still participate in the team's training camp and preseason activities. While the NFL suspends players for consuming performance-enhancing substances, it does not give specific details about the infraction.

The 26-year-old defensive lineman was traded to the 49ers in 2020 by the Jets. Jordan Willis and the 49ers agreed to a one-year deal in March worth $990,000. The 49ers acquired Willis and a seventh-round pick. The New York Jets received a sixth-round pick from the 49ers in return.

49ers DE Jordan Willis has been suspended for the first six games of the 2021 regular season.

Jordan Willis may not have been a starter for the 49ers, but provided a new dimension of threat when he entered the game. San Francisco will now have turn to their fourth-year veteran Daeshon Hall.

When will Jordan Willis return from his suspension?

Jordan Willis will be eligible to return to the San Francisco 49ers' active roster after their Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Willis will miss critical games against the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

Jordan Willis appeared in seven games for the 49ers in 2020. He registered 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks in those matches. The 49ers were expecting Willis to compete for a spot on their depth chart as an edge rusher.

The San Francisco 49ers are welcoming back Nick Bosa, but he's still recovering from his ACL injury. That means San Francisco will be thin in the edge rusher position. So don't be surprised to see them add another edge rusher before the 2021 season starts.

What is the NFL's policy on PEDs?

The National Football League prohibits the use of performance-enhancing substances.

Their policy is set to prevent the use of anabolic/androgenic steroids, stimulants, human or animal growth hormones, whether natural or synthetic and related or similar substances.

#49ers DE Jordan Willis has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances.



The plan for Willis was to be a rotational pass rusher behind Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Samson Ebukam, et al.

In the absence of a valid therapeutic use exemption, NFL players may not have prohibited substances in their systems or supply or facilitate the distribution of banned substances to other players.

Coaches and all other staff members should not condone, encourage, supply, or otherwise facilitate in any way the use of banned substances. The teams' physicians should not prescribe, supply or otherwise facilitate a player's use of banned substances. All persons involved in the misconduct will face disciplinary action by the NFL.

