Why was JT Ibe waived by the Carolina Panthers?

Former South Carolina defensive back JT Ibe was released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. Ibe was kicked out of practice by the Panthers after a hit he laid on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood.

Breaking: Panthers practice has come to a halt after WR Keith Kirkwood is carted off after taking a hit to the head from DB JT Ibe. Ibe has been kicked out of practice. Scary moment. — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) August 3, 2021

Kirkwood took a blow to the head after Ibe's rash hit, which also caused Kirkwood to be carted off the practice field. Carolina halted practice on Tuesday until things settled down and Kirkwood was off the field.

JT Ibe's release caused by a hit to the head on Kirkwood

The Charlotte Observer reported that Kirkwood was on the ground for ten whole minutes before being carted to an ambulance. Kirkwood had movement in both his arms and legs, which is a great sign.

Here’s the hit from JT Ibe that got him kicked out of practice and saw Keith Kirkwood stretchered off. #Panthers



🎥: @PanthersOnTap



pic.twitter.com/i5WOiBNPS6 — Dean Jones (@DeanJones_) August 3, 2021

JT Ibe came in at the end and delivered a shot to Keith Kirkwood's head, which caused the injury. Carolina Panthers then kicked the young defensive back out of practice.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule called JT Ibe's hit on Kirkwood "completely unacceptable" but didn't comment on Ibe's future with the franchise. Rhule was visibly furious as he spoke about the incident.

After watching the video, it's possible that Ibe was in football mode, and his body reacted accordingly. Unfortunately, that hit caused him to be released and sent a teammate to the hospital.

JT Ibe started his college career at Rice before moving to South Carolina. Ibe posted 191 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, 6.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries in college.

JT Ibe signed with the Carolina Panthers back in April after going undrafted. Reports say that Ibe was unlikely to make the Panthers team. Considering Kirkwood has movement in his extremities, he should be back in due time. Ibe, however, will likely find the going tough when it comes to finding another franchise.

