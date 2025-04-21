Why was Justin Blackmon arrested? Former Jaguars' No. 5 draft pick facing legal trouble

Justin Blackmon has not played in the NFL since 2013, but he continues to make the news off the field for his regrettable behavior. At midnight on Saturday, the former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver was reportedly arrested in Payne County, Oklahoma, for public intoxication.

Media site Draft Diamonds was the first to break the news, releasing a mugshot of the fifth overall pick of 2012:

This represents the latest arrest for Blackmon. Back in June 2012, just after he was drafted, he was arrested for DUI in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where his alma mater - Oklahoma State University - is located. He was ultimately released from custody the same day.

In July 2014, while on indefinite suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy for the second time, he was pulled over in Edmond, Oklahoma, for possession of marijuana.

In Dec. 2015, he was arrested in his birthplace of Ardmore, yet again for DUI. He pleaded guilty and was given a one-year prison sentence, which was suspended pending completion of a one-year probation program. The terms of his deal also included a $1,000 fine and an obligation to perform 100 hours of community service.

