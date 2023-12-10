Why was Justin Jefferson taken to hospital? Nasty hit on Vikings WR sparks serious injury fears

Justin Jefferson finally made his return for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 after missing about two months with a hamstring injury. He missed seven games while recovering from the issue. With the Vikings right in the middle of the playoff race, getting back one of the NFL's best wide receivers should help them in their quest to the postseason.

His return didn't last long, however, as he took a brutal hit that knocked him out of his game against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half on Sunday. While securing a reception, he took a hard shot directly to his torso from a defender. The painful tackle was clean and legal, receiving no flags, but it forced him to make his way to the sidelines.

Jefferson immediately went into the blue tent to be further examined by the medical staff. Shortly after, he made his way to the locker to the locker room, and the Vikings announced that he was questionable to return with an apparent chest injury. He was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game, but the news got worse from there.

According to reports, Justin Jefferson was transferred to a local hospital for further examination of an apparent chest injury. The Vikings reportedly decided to do so out of precautionary measure, but this is surely concerning for the superstar wide receiver.

Before exiting the game, Jefferson recorded two receptions for 27 yards as the Vikings' leading receiver in the first half.

The details of his chest injury were relatively unknown as the game was still being played, but coach Kevin O'Connell will likely provide an update following the game.

Who will replace Justin Jefferson?

Justin Jefferson

Considering he won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award last season, Justin Jefferson is basically impossible to truly replace.

When he missed seven games while dealing with a hamstring injury this year, it forced some of the Minnesota Vikings wide receivers to step up and play a larger role. In his absence, rookie Jordan Addison will serve the WR1 role. K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell also receive extended playing time and additional targets.

Jefferson averages 6.5 receptions on 9.6 targets per game in his career, so he leaves a massive hole in the offense.