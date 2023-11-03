Why was Justyn Ross arrested? Fresh details emerge about Chiefs WR's arrest

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross may not see the football field for quite some time.

The second-year wideout who many expected to have a breakout season was put on the Commissioner Exempt List on October 27, following his arrest on October 23. The arrest was for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor property charges.

Details emerged today about the incident and what Ross did to land on the Exempt List. According to TMZ Sports, they received court documents that said Ross allegedly roughed up his girlfriend, broke some of her belongings, and knifed her Mercedes vehicle after he found out she was allegedly cheating on him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the report, Ross looked through her phone, got in her face, pushed her, and started throwing items at her. He also reportedly broke some of her belongings, such as jewellery, her laptop, and her phone. Ross allegedly admitted to breaking the laptop, but claimed it was his.

As a result, Ross was arrested for one count of domestic battery and he pleaded not guilty. He is set to appear in court on December 4.

As a result of the action, head coach Andy Reid said he'll let the situation play out. There is no indication of the team releasing Ross as of now, but that could change.

Justyn Ross has had a disappointing NFL career thus far

Justyn Ross during Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings

Coming out of Clemson, Justyn Ross had the potential to grow into a stud wide receiver in the NFL. As a freshman, he recorded 46 receptions for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns while becoming a national champion.

He recorded 159 receptions for 2,389 yards, and 20 touchdowns in three seasons at Clemson.

While going undrafted in 2022, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, but missed his rookie season due to a foot injury.

Prior to landing on the Exempt List, he recorded just three catches for 34 yards this season, not being involved much in the Chiefs' offense.

It is unknown whether or not he will return to the field this season, but there should be more clarity after his December court appearance.