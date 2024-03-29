Why Kirk Cousins' Falcons will begin offseason workouts before most NFL teams in 2024

Kirk Cousins made the shocking decision to depart the Minnesota Vikings during the 2024 NFL free agency period. While his contract expired at the conclusion of last season, most assumed that he would sign a new deal with the franchise. That wasn't the case at all, as he signed with the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year contract.

The veteran quarterback will now be playing for his third team in his career, as he will have to adjust to a brand new system. He will have the oppotunity to do so during the offseason prior to the start of the 2024 NFL season. In fact, joining the Falcons will give him additional time to do so as compared to most other teams.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Faclons are one of only three teams, along with the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers, that plan to officially open their offseason programs on April 2. This is the earliest possible starting date for any team this year.

What gives the Falcons this luxury is the fact that they switched head coaches during the 2024 NFL offseason. They replaced Arthur Smith with Raheem Morris, and per the NFL rules, this allows them to open their offseason program two weeks earlier than any teams sticking with their head coaches from last year.

Seven teams made a change at the position, with the Falcons opting for the earliest possible starting date.

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as the Falcons are the only NFL team this year to bring in a free agent quarterback along with a new head coach.

Some of the other teams with new head coaches may select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Kirk Cousins is in a unique situation with Raheem Morris. The major changes in Atlanta will require serious adjustments, but could pay off in a big way.

Falcons' outlook with Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons suffered through some of the worst quarterback play in the entire NFL during the 2023 season. Both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke proved to be major disappointments, resulting in the franchise seeking a replacement during the offseason. They got one in Kirk Cousins, the headlining free agent available this year.

Despite their struggles at the most important position, the Falcons still fell just shy of winning the NFC South division and making an appearance in the NFL Playoffs. It's reasonable to believe that with Cousins, arguably a top-10 NFL quarterback, they can make the jump to becoming legitimate postseason contenders.