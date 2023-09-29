Fantasy Football managers were frustrated with David Montgomery dominating Jahmyr Gibbs in statistics in the Detroit Lions' game against the Green Bay Packers today. Many Fantasy Football players had the rookie running back up on their charts, but it was the former Chicago Bears players who was getting most of the action.

By the middle of the second quarter, the Detroit Lions were up 24-3 against the Green Bay Packers with them dominating on each phase of the game. The Detroit offense was purring and much of that had to do with David Montgomery getting two touchdowns. Dan Campbell kept giving him the ball in the red zone and he kept scoring.

While that was good news for the Lions fans, Fantasy Football managers were fuming because they thought that it is exactly where Jahmyr Gibbs would come into play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fantasy Football players rue getting Jahmyr Gibbs over David Montgomery

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make their frustrations known about the whole issue. They had taken on the first-rounder out of Alabama believing he will get more carries and touchdowns compared to other running backs on the depth chart. Instead, it was the veteran nobody expected who was scoring the fantasy points.

Want to trade Skyy Moore? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Here are some of the best responses on the platform.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

David Montgomery getting more touches but Jahmyr Gibbs stretching the field

At the time David Montgomery scored his second touchdown, he had 10 attempts for 27 yards. That is just 2.7 yards per attempt but he was being used near the goalline. Jahmyr Gibbs only got two touches up to that point but had 14 yards in that period, at 7 yards per attempt.

This has been a feature over all the games they have played together. The veteran is out-carrying the rookie seven-to-one in the redzone.

Expand Tweet

It points to Dan Campbell using the former Chicago Bears running back's nous near the endzone to score more touchdowns. He is using the rookie, meanwhile, for stretching the field. Many people would have expected differently when the Detroit Lions picked Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

But going forward, it makes sense for Fantasy Football managers to bet more on David Montgomery. There is every chance that the rookie will get more yards in tight games but the veteran is expected to get more touches when the Lions need a score. With Detroit dominating Green Bay in the first half tonight, the latter situation came up more often than not.

Confused about whom to start for Rams vs Bengals? Try out Start/Sit Optimizer to make your decision easier