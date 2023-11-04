Why does Los Angeles have two NFL teams?

Los Angeles is the second-largest city in the United States and is one of two cities (the other being New York) to have two teams in the NFL. The two NFL teams that are part of the city are the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Los Angeles has a very diverse population of around four million people, one million more than the next biggest city, Chicago. People from all around the world live in LA and a single sports franchise doesn't do justice to such a large audience.

Due to the size of the city and the market, the NFL took the opportunity to expand its fan base and have two teams in the city. Hence, the people of LA have two NFL teams to root for. Moreover, having multiple teams in a city creates a local rivalry which is also good for business.

Interestingly, LA also has two NBA teams, the Lakers and the Clippers, both of which have a massive fan following in the city.

On that note, here's a brief look at the history of the two NFL teams from the City of Angels.

All you need to know about the Los Angeles Rams

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams

The Rams franchise was initially founded in 1936 in Cleveland and played in the less successful American Football League for one season before joining the NFL the following year. In 1946, the team moved to Los Angeles, where it remained until 1994.

When did the Rams move to Los Angeles?

The Rams shifted to St. Louis and played as the St. Louis Rams from 1995 to 2015. In 2016, the team returned to Los Angeles and has been competing as the Los Angeles Rams since. The franchise has won two Super Bowl titles (2000 and 2022).

From 2016 to 2019, the Rams temporarily played at their old home, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, before moving to the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in 2020.

All you need to know about the Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

The Chargers were founded in 1960 and started competing in Los Angeles, before shifting to San Diego a year later. They played for 56 seasons as the San Diego Chargers.

They won their maiden AFL Championship in 1963. The Chargers reached the AFL playoffs five times before joining the NFL.

The Chargers played their first season at the Los Angeles Coliseum, before being relocated to the Balboa Stadium in 1961. In 1967, they moved to the San Diego Stadium, where they remained until 2016.

When did the Chargers move to Los Angeles?

In 2017, the Chargers shifted to Los Angeles and competed at the StubHub Center in Carson (now known as Dignity Health Sports Park). The Chargers currently share their home ground, the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chargers are one of the few teams that have never won the Super Bowl. They made it to the big game in 1995 but lost to the San Francisco 49ers at the final hurdle.